IRONTON — Ironton conquered one “land” and has its sights set on a more important one Wednesday.
Trevor Kleiman went 3 for 4 with two doubles and four runs batted in Tuesday to lead the Fighting Tigers (6-0) to a 10-4 victory over Ashland at Mike Burcham Field. Ironton hopes for a similar result Wednesday when it visits Ohio Valley Conference co-leader Fairland at 5 p.m. at Roger Snyder Field.
“I feel great about him,” Ironton coach Jim Williams said of Kleinman. “He’s really coming through. As a senior, he’s stepped it up.”
Kleinman had plenty of help. Ian Ginger went 3 for 4 with two RBI. Jon Wylie was 2 for 3.
Cole Freeman earned the win.
“Our pitching kept us in it,” Williams said. “The boys just smacked the ball really, really well. I was impressed. It was fun to watch. They hit some ropes.”
Williams said he expects much less scoring Wednesday against the defending OVC champion Dragons (5-2).
“That’s one we’ve had on the calendar and we’re ready for it,” Williams said. “It should be a low-scoring game and probably the team that makes a little error here or there, it could make all the difference in the world.”
The Tigers scored three runs in the first inning, two on a Kleinman double that plated Ginger and Freeman. Kleinman scored on a base hit by Hunter Freeman.
The Tomcats (5-13) pulled within 3-1 in the second when Ryan Brown singled in Drew Kelley, then took a 4-3 lead as Kelley knocked in Colin Howard and Sawyer Edens before Brady Marushi scored on a wild pitch.
Ironton tied it in the bottom of the inning when Kleinman scored off a passed ball. The Tigers won it in the fourth when Jon Wylie singled in Chaydan Kerns before Kleinman doubled home Ginger and Wylie for a 7-4 lead.
In the fifth, Ginger’s double drove in Tanner Patrick and Connor Kleinman. An inning later, Brady Moatz hit a sacrifice fly to bring in Wylie and set the score.
Brown went 2 for 4 for Ashland, which visits Russell at 6 p.m. Thursday.
ASHLAND 013 000 0 — 4 6 2
IRONTON 301 321 x — 10 13 2
Mays, Cordial (6) and Church; C. Freeman and H. Freeman.
Hitting: (A) Brown 2-4; (I) Ginger 3-4 2B 2 RBI, C. Freeman 2B, Wylie 2-3, T. Kleinman 3-4 2 2B 4 RBI.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.