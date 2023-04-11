The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

High School Baseball icon Blox

Tri-State high school baseball

IRONTON — Ironton conquered one “land” and has its sights set on a more important one Wednesday.

Trevor Kleiman went 3 for 4 with two doubles and four runs batted in Tuesday to lead the Fighting Tigers (6-0) to a 10-4 victory over Ashland at Mike Burcham Field. Ironton hopes for a similar result Wednesday when it visits Ohio Valley Conference co-leader Fairland at 5 p.m. at Roger Snyder Field.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you