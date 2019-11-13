ONA — Luke Salmons said he knew his Cabell Midland High School football team was capable of going undefeated, but counting on it would have been a stretch.
The Knights (10-0) take a perfect record, the third since the program began in 1994, into Saturday’s 1:30 p.m. Class AAA home playoff opener with Riverside (4-6).
“Every year they’re capable,” Salmons said. “You really don’t know because there are a lot of unknowns. Injuries happen, things like that.”
Injuries happened this season, yet Cabell Midland prevailed in each game. Quarterback J.J. Roberts, a Wake Forest University commit, missed games early with an ankle injury. Starting tailback Isaiah Vaughn has been out all season, as has running back/defensive back Jaydyn Johnson.
Missing those players and heavy graduation losses, combined with a rugged schedule that included games at Spring Valley and Huntington High, as well as contests vs. seven playoff teams, suggested the smart money would be on a 9-1, 8-2 or even 7-3 mark. The Knights, though, plowed through unscathed.
“It’s really hard,” Salmons said. “Every year is different. These kids have such a desire to play the game, they love to play, they love to practice. We have some kids who started for years, some who started one year and some who never played varsity. The older guys know how to overcome and that has rubbed off on the younger kids.”
Salmons led Cabell Midland to undefeated regular seasons in 2012 and 2015. The 2012 squad finished 13-1, losing only to Martinsburg 38-14 in the state championship game. The 2015 team went 12-1, falling to Capital 35-13 in the state semifinals.
Both of those groups share a trait with the 2019 team.
“The kids want to prove something,” Salmons said. “They play for each other. They haven’t cared who they play, they just focus. Last week for example, they were completely focused on South Charleston. They didn’t even mention the playoffs.”
This week, the second-seeded Knights concentrate only on Riverside and no other team in the 16-team field. Cabell Midland trounced the Warriors 45-8 on Oct. 4 in Belle, West Virginia, jumping to a 28-0 lead in the first quarter as Hayden Hass scored two touchdowns and Jakob Caudill and Jaden Wroten each scored once. Hass added another TD in he third quarter, as did Roberts, and Cameron Grobe kicked a 38-yard field goal.
The Knights held Riverside to 125 total yards and gained 386, all on the ground. Caudill carried 11 times for 146 yards and Hass added 96 on 13 attempts.
After such a convincing victory, some coaches might worry about complacency in a second meeting. Salmons said he isn’t at all concerned his team will let down.
“Every game is tough,” Salmons said. “It depends on what type of team you have as to how the kids approach each game. Every year is different. Our kids don’t care who they play, they’re just excited to play and to play at home.”
No. 15 Riverside stumbled into the playoffs, losing three in a row and four of its last five. The Warriors have given up 87 more points than they’ve scored and own only one victory over a team — South Charleston (4-6) — that reached the postseason.
Still, Riverside is capable. Caudill, with 1,314 yards rushing is second in the Mountain State Athletic Conference in rushing. The leader? Caden Easterling of Riverside, with 1,358 yards. Roberts leads the MSAC in scoring, with 14 touchdowns. Right behind him is Warriors quarterback Javonte Elzy with 11 TDs.
“I know they’re really excited because this is the first time they’ve been in the playoffs in a long time,” Salmons said of Riverside, which last made the postseason in 2007 when it lost to Capital 28-21 in the first round to finish 7-4. “They have a really good running back. Their quarterback is athletic. They have good linemen. They’ve played tough teams and they’re not scared.”
The winner of Saturday’s game meets the winner of Friday’s 7:30 p.m. contest featuring No. 7 George Washington (5-5) and No. 10 Huntington High (5-5) at a date, time and location to be determined.