LOGAN, W.Va. — Class AAAA No. 2-ranked and unbeaten Cabell Midland made quick work of Parkersburg South in Saturday’s Wildcat Classic Premiere Showcase at Logan with a 80-56 win.
Cabell Midland (3-0), last year’s Class AAAA state runner-up, raced out to a 23-8 lead after one quarter, coasted to a 44-20 advantage at halftime and never looked back.
The Knights were led by led by Jadyn Allie, who poured in 23 points. Rylee Allie tallied 17 points and K.K. Potter 11 points and 10 rebounds. Jayden Allie sank five shots from 3-point land, while Rylee Allie sank three treys. Jazmyn Wheeler grabbed 10 rebounds.
“It was a great team win,” Cabell Midland coach Matt Adkins said. “We clamped down on defense and executed well on offense.”
The Knights shot 60 percent from the floor. Adkins said that and other statistics show how much his players desired a victory.
“We outrebounded them 46-21,” Adkins said. “The girls really wanted this one and they played a great team game.”
Parkersburg South (2-1) was paced by Brooke Sandy and Hannah Wingrove, who netted 11 and 10 points respectively.
The Knights are scheduled to return to action on Wednesday night at home against Riverside.
CABELL MIDLAND 23 21 17 19 — 80: J. Allie 23, R. Allie 17, Potter 11, Wheeler 8, Graves 8, Taylor 5, Aldridge 5, Thompson 2, Dillon 1.
PARKERBSURG SOUTH 8 12 17 19 — 56: B. Sandy 11, Wingrove 10, Rhodes 9, Shamblin 7, Bosley 6, Small 3, G. Sandy 5, Graham 2, Smith 2, Schaeffer 1.
Paul Adkins covers sports for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter at @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com.
