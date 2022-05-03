Curtis Ball said he plans to major in criminal justice, which is appropriate as the Cabell Midland High School catcher is adept at catching thieves.
Ball has kept base stealers in check in helping the Knights to a 16-5 record heading into Monday’s Mountain State Athletic Conference baseball tournament. The Bluefield State College signee said he long has been interested in law enforcement, particularly the investigative aspect.
“When I was a little kid, I’d go around with tweezers and find trace under my parents fingernails,” Ball said, with a laugh. “There are a lot of options with that degree.”
Ball has been behind the plate just three seasons. Before that, he played shortstop and pitched. He has taken to the position well.
“I like being competitive,” Ball said. “I like being a part of every single play. It’s hard on the knees, but it got me a scholarship.”
Ball originally committed to the University of Charleston, but changed his mind when Bluefield State made a better financial offer. He also said he clicked with Big Blue coach Drew Bailey.
“I really liked his personality as a coach,” Ball said. “He’s hard-headed and I’m kind of the same. We fit well together.”
Recruiting roundup
SIGNINGS: Cabell Midland girls basketball all-stater Rylee Allie (WVU Tech); Rock Hill baseball standout Trenton Williams (Alice Lloyd); South Point defensive back Malik Pegram (Muskingum); South Point bowler Megan Foltz (Rio Grande).
COMMITMENTS: Former Huntington St. Joe basketball guard Kaden Warner (Rio Grande).
OFFERS: Russell basketball standout Shaelyn Steele (Buffalo, Toledo); basketball star Audrey Biggs of Boyd County (Southern Mississippi, Kent State, Xavier); basketball player Trinity Rowe of Pikeville (Southern Mississippi); Huntington High tackle Robby Martin (Penn State);
Basketball players Sophi Aldridge of Cabell Midland and Jasmine Jordan of Boyd County (Niagara); Fairland basketball star Tomi Hinkle (West Virginia State); Gallia Academy offensive lineman Isaac Clary (Notre Dame College); Spring Valley basketball player Hallie Bailey (Kentucky Christian).
Cabell Midland offensive lineman Shawn Rouse (Wheeling); Ironton running back Jaquez Keyes (Iowa); George Washington offensive lineman Layth Ghannam (East Carolina, South Carolina); Rowan County girls basketball guard Haven Ford (Bellarmine, Buffalo, Evansville); Huntington Prep basketball player Dillon Tingler (New Mexico State);
VISITS: Huntington High offensive lineman Gavin Adkins, Cabell Midland linebacker Ethan Black, defensive back Zaky Roberts and Rouse, along with Fairland defensive back Steeler Leep and running back Zion Martin (West Virginia State); Rouse (VMI); Biggs (Cincinnati, Xavier);
Huntington defensive back Zah Zah Jackson (Eastern Kentucky); Ghannam (East Carolina, North Carolina); Rock Hill basketball players Blake Porter, Noah Doddridge and Brayden Adams (Rio Grande, Shawnee State) and Doddridge (Kentucky Christian);
Winfield offensive lineman Zander Huffman (Morehead State); Martin, Hurricane defensive back Tyshawn Dues and Raceland lineman Drew Burke and quarterback Logan Lundy (Eastern Kentucky).
COACH SPEAK: Chesapeake boys basketball coach Ryan Davis resigned to become head coach at Bloom-Carroll. Former Huntington St. Joe basketball player Keith Clemons is a new graduate assistant at the University of Tennessee. Former New Boston assistant Corey Allison is the new boys basketball coach at Greenup County.
Ashland’s Jason Mays (boys) and Boyd County’s Pete Fraley (girls) have been named assistants in the Kentucky-Indiana All-Star Classic basketball game. Wellston football coach Nolan Yates resigned two months after being hired because the board of education couldn’t find a position for him.
AMAZING STATS OF THE WEEK: Fairland right fielder Tyler Sammons has thrown out four runners at first base. Ashland has beaten Fairview 31 consecutive times in softball. West Carter’s Brandi McGlone drove in eight runs in a game last week, tying the Kentucky 16th Region record.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Former Cabell Midland pitcher Madison Jeffrey, a minor leaguer in the Los Angeles Dodgers organization, won his first game as a pro on Sunday. Cabell Midland and Hurricane shared the Mountain State Athletic Conference softball title.
Former Spring Valley baseball star Cody Sharp said he is transferring from Marshall. Coal Grove’s boys won the Ernie Chattin Invitational track meet at Ashland and the Mohawk Invitational at Northwest, with Hornet Chase Hall earning high point honors in both.
Wheelersburg’s Josh Clark was named defensive most valuable player of the Ohio North-South Classic after intercepting two passes. Portsmouth Notre Dame won the Southern Ohio Conference Division I softball championship.