Huntington's Alexis Gibson (5), right, attempts to catch an out at second base against Cabell Midland's Olivia Bell (8) as the Cabell Midland softball team takes on Huntington on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Ona.
ONA — Cabell Midland outscored Huntington High 4-0, but still suffered a huge loss on Tuesday.
Pitcher/shortstop Quinn Ballengee suffered a knee injury running out a groundball in the first inning of the high school softball game at Paul Adams Field and was carried off the diamond. The junior all-stater said she thinks she tore her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).
Freshman Drea Watts replaced Ballengee in the circle and after walking the first batter, was stellar. Watts allowed two hits, struck out 14 and walked one. Watts and her teammates were shaken after Ballengee’s injury.
“You have an injury like that, it really, really, really hurts,” Knights coach Herman Beckett said. “It sets the tone for the rest of the ballgame. It set the tone for the rest of the kids. Only a couple of them could get their heads up to play.”
Cabell Midland (6-1) did little in the first two innings. Sabrina Rose led off the third with a bunt single. Two batters later, Becca Conrad hit a home run to left field for a 2-0 lead.
“It was good to be able to come back like that after one of your teammates who is a big leader gets hurt,” Conrad said.
Conrad said she didn’t think she hit the ball well enough for it to go out. She was, though, anticipating a changeup from Highlanders starter Mikayla Baker.
“She had gotten me the first time,” Conrad said of Baker’s change. “I was waiting for it the second.”
Cabell Midland added two more runs in the fourth when Rose walked with the bases loaded to score Katerina Smith, then Conrad grounded out to plate Watts.
Tatum went 2 for 3. Thoughts from both teams, though, weren’t on statistics but on Ballengee.
“We were lucky,” Beckett said. “Huntington High’s gotten 110% better. We’ll come back stronger and better and go to work and come back again.”
Huntington High standout Jayla Davis-Smith said she’s pulling for Ballengee to come back strong and hopes the injury isn’t as serious as she fears.
“I love Quinn,” Bias Smith said. “I’m sad for her. She’ll be back and will be kicking butt like always.”
Conrad said the Knights have to find a way to win while Ballengee is out.
“We lost a good player,” Conrad said. “Hopefully we can come back from that. We have some good pitchers and people have to step up.”
Cabell Midland visits Riverside at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Huntington High welcomes Lincoln County at 6 p.m. Thursday.
HUNTINGTON HIGH 000 000 0 — 0 2 0
CABELL MIDLAND 002 200 x — 4 6 3
Baker, Johnston (4), Bias-Smith (6) and Langdon; Ballengee, Watts (2) and Rose.
Hitting: (CM) Conrad HR 3 RBI, Tatum 2-3.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
