HUNTINGTON -- Cabell Midland built a lead with Chandler Schmidt and protected it without him.
Schmidt scored 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as the Knights (6-7) defeated Huntington St. Joe 68-61 Saturday night in front of a capacity crowd in the Irish gym. The senior guard, though, left the game with an ankle injury with 3:03 remaining and the Knights ahead 63-57.
Cabell Midland held off St. Joe (8-4) down the stretch as Cooper Gibson made two free throws, Tevin Taylor scored from the paint and Dominic Schmidt hit a foul shot.
"They have three really good guards," Knights coach J.J. Martin said of the Irish, ranked third in Class A. "Coach (Todd) Maynard does a good job. They play really hard. At first, even I was surprised at how fast they were getting up and down the floor. It was a good win against a good team."
St. Joe led early until Chandler Schmidt's 3-pointer with 0:34 left in the first quarter gave Cabell Midland a lead it never relinquished.
The Knights led 29-26 at halftime and used a 13-5 run to begin the second half to take their largest lead at 42-31. The Irish quickly cut their deficit to three with 46 seconds left in the third, but pulled no closer.
"We battled," Martin said. "I was pleased with the way we finished. We executed well eating some time off the clock. All of our guys stepped up and that's what we want as we're trying to get better. Jackson Fetty, Cooper Gibson, Tevin Taylor, Aden Cottrill, all are starting to come on."
Dominic Schmidt backed his brother with 12 points. Taylor scored 10.
Maynard said he is glad his squad took on the Class AAAA Knights.
"Win or lose, we learn something," Maynard said.
Zavian Johnson led the Irish with 27 points. Caiden Ehirim scored 12 and Jax Fortner 10.
St. Joe visits Huntington High at 7:30 p.m., Tuesday. Cabell Midland plays again at 7 p.m., Wednesday, vs. Capital.
