ONA — Parkersburg South scored the first two baskets to start the third period to cut Cabell Midland’s lead to 20-17 in the Class AAA Region 4 co-finals Tuesday night at Cabell Midland.
The Lady Knights needed someone to respond to the run by the Patriots. Jayda Allie, a freshman on the seniorless team, delivered big time. She made a 3-pointer, converted two free throws, then drilled two more threes from long range to cap an 11-0 run for Cabell Midland.
The Knights took full advantage of Allie’s timely scoring and went on to defeat Parkersburg South, 51-38, to advance to the West Virginia State High School Girls Tournament next week at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
“She’s been doing that all postseason,” Knights coach Matt Adkins said. “She’d been a slump. Told her to keep shooting, they’re going to fall. They did again tonight. I’m always nervous. Their record doesn’t indicate how great they are. They’ve got a lot of seniors.”
Cabell Midland has been seeded No. 4 in the eight-team Class AAA field. The Knights play No. 5 University in the first round at 7:15 p.m., March 13.
“I hit that first one and started to feel it,” Allie said of her streak. “I realized what that had done. We needed someone to step up. Glad I could help out.”
Cabell Midland’s pressure defense limited the Patriots to three points in the first period. Makenna Winans, Parkersburg South’s leading scorer, got into first-half foul trouble. She played most of the second half with four fouls. She led her team with 12 points.
“She’s their go-to player,” Adkins said.”The press bothered them the first half. They adjusted at the half and we got out of it some. In the end, we wore them down.”
Allie led the Knights (18-6) with 15 points and Autumn Lewis added 13.
“We pushed the ball, got some fast breaks and played defense,” Allie said. “Teamwork.”
The Knights players and coaches got a piece of one net after the game. They also posed for pictures with the Region IV trophy.
“Great for the kids,” Adkins said. “Hopefully got something to build on.”
Cabell Midland, much to many people’s surprise, started the season with 13 straight wins. Thanks to injuries and illness, a 2-6 stretch followed. The Knights have since won three in a row.
“This means a lot,” Allie said. “We’re such a young team. We had the slump and we all decided to pick things up.”
Lewis said the Knights ran their offense well at times when needed.
“We had good ball movement,” Lewis said. “We got a good look or layup. We just did things well. Jayda’s on fire. She’s capable of doing that. It gave us needed momentum.”
Lewis said she looks forward to playing in the state tournament.
“It feels great,” Lewis said. “No one thought we’d make it. After that slump, we got back in the groove. We’re family.”
PARKERSBURG SOUTH 3 10 10 15 — 38: Wingrove 8, Harner 6, Winans 12. E. Williams 7, Bosley 5.
CABELL MIDLAND 10 10 13 18 — 51: Wheeler 8, Potter 8, R. Allie 2, J. Allie 15, Lewis 13, K.K. Wallis 3, B. Wallis 2.