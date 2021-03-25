ONA — Cabell Midland rallied from an 11-point deficit in the second quarter on Thursday to defeat South Charleston 46-39 in a high school boys basketball game at The Castle.
The Black Eagles’ Bryson Smith knocked down a field goal at 2:49 of the second period to give South Charleston a 24-13 lead.
Cabell Midland finished the first half on an 11-2 run that cut the Black Eagles lead to 26-25. The Knights opened the third with an 8-2 stretch that gave it control of the game. Head coach J.J. Martin’s team never looked back as it kept South Charleston at bay through the remainder of the contest.
“I think for us for the most part is a must-win,” Martin said. “We know if we play well in the sectional and regional (tournaments) we can make the state tournament. That’s our main goal.”
Cabell Midland improved to 5-2 on the season with the win. It did so without K.K. Siebert and Jayden Johnson, it’s two tallest players, and it showed as South Charleston got the rebounding edge 27-21.
Jayden Motley carried the Black Eagles in that category with 12 rebounds to go with seven points.
Ethan Taylor led Cabell Midland with six rebounds while Chandler Schmidt and his brother Dominic each scored 12 to lead the Knights offensively.
“It’s a great win especially without our two post players,” Chandler Schmidt said. “We have two players that just came back from quarantine today so it’s a big win especially against South Charleston. This puts us ahead of them.
South Charleston fell to 6-3 on the season though early in the game it seemed the Black Eagles would be too much for Cabell Midland to handle.
Wayne Harris scored 12 points in the game to lead South Charleston and hit a 3-pointer to open the contest. That basket was part of a 9-2 span for the Black Eagles which dominated with a 15-7 advantage through the first quarter.
Although South Charleston scored 26 points in the first half, Cabell Midland allowed the Black Eagles to score four points in the third and four in the fourth.
SOUTH CHARLESTON 15 11 4 4 — 39: Harris 12, Smith 7, Faucett 8, Dean 7, Monday 3, Bausley 2.
CABELL MIDLAND 7 18 10 11 — 46: C. Schmidt 12, D. Schmidt 12, Taylor 4, Frost 3, Sweeney 6, Eastone 4, Riggio 5.
Girls
In the second game of Thursday’s doubleheader, Cabell Midland overcame a sluggish first quarter start to defeat South Charleston 61-31 in the girls basketball game.
The Black Eagles had pulled to within 7-6 of the Knights when Cabell Midland sophomore Jazmyn Wheeler knocked down a 3-pointer with 1:00 to play in the opening period to make it 10-6.
Autumn Lewis led all scorers with 20 points, including eight points in the first half and helped Cabell Midland (5-2) outscore South Charleston 16-10 in the second period. Wheeler scored 16 in the win.
After the Knights went ahead 26-16 at halftime, Lewis and Wheeler got Cabell Midland out of its offensive slump in the second half.
Each scored six points and the Knights got two points each from Josie Graves, Blair Vaughn, and K.K. Potter to take a 44-20 lead at the end of the third.
Cabell Midland finished off the game by outscoring South Charleston 17-11 in the final period to seal the win.
“The second half was definitely a lot better for us than the first half,” Knights head coach Matt Adkins said. “South Charleston always plays hard and (head) coach (Gary) Greene does a good job with them.”
South Charleston dropped to 3-5 on the season.
Cabell Midland will play another boys and girls doubleheader on March 30 when the Knights travel to Parkersburg to face the Big Reds.
SOUTH CHARLESTON 6 10 4 11 — 31: Booker 4, Witten 13, Potter 2, Legett 6, Terry 6.
CABELL MIDLAND 10 16 18 17 — 61: Potter 8, Wheeler 16, Lewis 20, R. Allie 2, J. Allie 4, K. Wallis 3, Aldridge 2, Graves 2, Vaughn 2, B. Wallis 2.