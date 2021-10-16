ONA — When voters select the West Virginia High School girls soccer player of the year, they might do a doubletake at Olivia Charles’ statistics.
The Cabell Midland junior is 12th in the nation in scoring with 103 points. Charles has scored 39 goals and assisted on 25. She leads the state in assists and points. Charles ranks 22nd in the nation in goals and eighth in assists. She has scored in 19 of the Knights’ 20 games to help them to a 15-5 record.
Something statistics can’t measure, however, is Charles’ humility.
“My teammates are phenomenal,” Charles said, deflecting credit for her accomplishments. “
Charles also is the kicker on the Cabell Midland’s football team and is the leading female scorer in state history. Again, she shared credit for that accomplishment.
“I’m really proud, but I couldn’t have done it without the support of my teammates and coaches,” Charles said. “They support me all that they can. They’ve made it easy. (Holder) Jackson Fetty and (long snapper) Jared Nethercutt are great.”
Charles easily could have added to her lofty soccer statistics, but often has passed up shots to allow teammates to try to score.
“You can see what she’s doing,” Cabell Midland coach Andy Wilson said. “She’s out there and capable of taking the ball in, but she wants others to score so she gives it up.”
As did he sister Emilie, a former state player of the year who plays at West Virginia University, Charles often draws double or triple teams. Foes frequently get physical attempting to knock her off her game. The tactic rarely works.
“Andy does a great job of telling where to go,” Charles said. “He moves me outside and inside and different places that opens me up. He knows how to deal with that.”
The Knights roster lists 22 players. It was going to feature 18, but Charles and her teammates stepped in when Wilson was going to cut four players and talked him out of it.
“We had all bonded and gotten so close,” Charles said. “The JV players knew they would lose some playing time if Andy kept everybody, but they told him the same thing, not to cut anyone.
Charles has played soccer since age 2 and longed to be like her sister. The two played one season together, but it was cut short when Olivia suffered a hip injury. Whether she will reunite with Emilie with the Mountaineers is to be seen.
“I’ve talked to a few schools,” Olivia said. “I’ll get where I need to be with the Lord’s help. I thank God for all the opportunities he’s given me.”
One of those opportunities is caring for animals. In her animal care class at school, she gives shots and takes care of critters such as cats and rabbits.
If Charles has a flaw, it might be that she’s sly. She talked her parents into allowing her to foster a cat, Bella, that now is a permanent member of the Charles household.
“Anything I do, she does, too,” Charles said. “I walk into a room, she walks in the room. I eat a bowl of cereal, she sticks her face in it. As soon as I get home, she jumps on me.
“Someone found her in a dumpster and brought her to school. I told my parents she was going to go to my grandparents house. I talked them into letting her stay for one more day, then one more day. Now, we have a bunch of bags of kitty litter and I have a cat.”