Cabell Midland assistant football coach T.J. Carper throws a pass during a drill during practice on July 30, 2018 in Ona. On Monday, Carper was hired as the head coach at Vinton County High School in McArthur, Ohio.

 RYAN FISCHER The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON -- Cabell Midland assistant T.J. Carper is the new head football coach at Vinton County High School in McArthur, Ohio.

The former Marshall University player coached under Luke Salmons with the Knights the last seven seasons.

"This was by far one of the harder decisions of my life," Carper said of leaving Cabell Midland. "The past seven years have been a lot of fun. The Midland football program has been a big part of mine and my family's lives and set a solid foundation to build our future on and for that I'm thankful."

A native of Bluefield, Virginia, Carper was a captain of the Thundering Herd football team in 2012. He takes over a Vinton County program that went 4-4 last season, with victories over Athens, Alexander, River Valley and Belmont Union, as well as a 17-14 overtime loss to Nelsonville-York, a team that went three rounds deep in the Division VI playoffs.

Carper, who coached running backs and the secondary with the Knights, takes over for Travis Bethel, who went 9-9 in two seasons before resigning for personal reasons. Vinton County has gone either .500 or one game below in each of the last five season, but hasn't posted a winning record since 2004 when it went 8-3 and made the playoffs.

Carper said he plans to implement what he learned as a player at Graham High School and Marshall, as well as at Cabell Midland, at Vinton County. He thanked Salmons for helping him become a better coach and remembered sleeping in his car after working until midnight at another job so he wouldn't miss early morning workouts.

"Coach Salmons showed me the Midland way," Carper said. "If it weren't for him, I don't know where I'd be. He helped me get my masters and my first teaching job. I owe a lot to him."

Carper said he is somewhat familiar with his team, a member of the Tri-Valley Conference, and is eager to learn more about his players.

"I know there is a great group of kids in Vinton County waiting to get ready for the season," Carper said. "Coach Bethel had this program going in the right direction, and hopefully I'm able to take what he did and continue adding on."

Carper has a head start in McArthur, as his wife Caitlyn is a graduate of Vinton County. She has worked as assistant basketball coach for Cabell Midland's girls basketball team and helped the Knights to the Class AAAA state championship game last season.

