HUNTINGTON —Cabell Midland and Capital entering a football game winless is unfathomable to fans of both programs, but that’s the rare reality of their meeting Friday.
The Knights (0-1) visit the Cougars (0-2) in a battle of traditional state powers at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Two weeks to stew on a loss has brought Cabell Midland’s desire to win to a rolling boil. The Knights opened high school season with a 28-21 loss at George Washington on Aug. 25.
“That was awful,” Cabell Midland coach Luke Salmons said of the loss, his team’s first opening-game loss since a 49-41 setback vs. Cincinnati Anderson in 2017. “We didn’t execute.”
The Knights rushed for 336 yards on 60 attempts and didn’t throw a pass. Cabell Midland outgained GW by 56 total yards, but nine penalties for 70 yards, losing two of three fumbles and averaging 28 yards on three punts hindered the Knights’ game plan.
Salmons found some bright spots despite the Knights’ first loss to the Patriots in the last eight meetings.
“The kids played hard,” Salmons said. “They fought. They made some good plays. Against a good football team, you have to execute. We fumbled twice driving, and you can’t do that. We had three opportunities to recover kickoffs and didn’t. They played well and we didn’t.”
Salmons, though, isn’t into moral victories.
“First game and we have to get better,” he said. “I’m proud of our kids’ heart and determination. We just have to get better.”
Capital comes in off two dismal losses — 59-0 to Parkersburg South and 48-0 to Hurricane. The Cougars struggled to a 1-9 mark last season, including a 14-0 loss to Cabell Midland, and this season looks to be another rebuilding effort for coach Mark Mason’s team.
Mason, a former Marshall University standout, as is Salmons, said his goal is for his young squad to improve each week.
“We need the kids to hang in there,” Mason said. “I’m looking forward to seeing what our kids can really do when they all pull together.”
Mason said the players are buying in to what the coaching staff is teaching. Positive results haven’t been reflected on the scoreboard, but Mason said those will come in time.
Capital’s strength is a bevy of talented wide receivers and a solid offensive line. George Washington went 11 for 18 for 137 yards in the air against Cabell Midland and the Cougars likely will try to test the Knights’ secondary, too. Fernando Valdivia struggled in his first time under center, throwing five interceptions against South.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.