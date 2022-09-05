The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON —Cabell Midland and Capital entering a football game winless is unfathomable to fans of both programs, but that’s the rare reality of their meeting Friday.

The Knights (0-1) visit the Cougars (0-2) in a battle of traditional state powers at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Two weeks to stew on a loss has brought Cabell Midland’s desire to win to a rolling boil. The Knights opened high school season with a 28-21 loss at George Washington on Aug. 25.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

