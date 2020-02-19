ONA — Chandler and Dominic Schmidt combined for 44 points to lead the Cabell Midland boys basketball team to an impressive 89-65 win over visiting Raceland on Tuesday.
Following a timeout at 3:02 of the first quarter and the game tied 13-13, Cabell Midland (18-2) went on a 12-1 run to close out the opening period and never looked back.
The Knights used a rebounding advantage and high-pressure defense to lead 25-14 after one quarter and 48-28 at halftime. They were never challenged in the second half as Cabell Midland scored 20 points or more in all but the final quarter of play.
“That was one of the best defensive games we played,” Knights head coach J.J. Martin said. “We worked in practice on our pressure defense. If we play like that, no one can beat us.”
Raceland (17-8) is ranked fifth in Kentucky’s 16-team Region 16, District 23 Rating Percentage Index at .544 points after the loss. Despite being a guard-heavy team, the Rams struggled to beat the press.
“We run a 2-1-2 press and it helped us force a lot of turnovers,” said Chandler Schmidt who led all scorers with 25 points, many of which came on fast-break points.
The Knights built its lead thanks mostly to a rebounding advantage that allowed Raceland one-and-done opportunities on the Rams’ offensive end.
On rare misses on its own offensive end, Cabell Midland found second-chance opportunities that allowed forward K.K. Seibert to score 17 points and center Sean Marcum to add 10.
The game was one of three left in the regular season for the Knights, who will play George Washington on Saturday at the South Charleston Rec Center for the Mountain State Athletic Conference championship and then conclude the regular season on Monday at home against Capital.
RACELAND 14 14 21 16 — 65: Floyd 15, Pence 8, Broughton 11, Lewis 2, Cumpton 16, Newton 5, Reed 8.
CABELL MIDLAND 25 23 24 17 — 89: C. Schmidt 25, D. Schmidt 19, Riggio 8, Siebert 17, Marcum 10, Sweeney 5, Frost 3, McCarty 2.