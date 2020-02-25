HUNTINGTON — Cabell Midland (18-3, 48) dipped from fourth to seventh in Class AAA in the Associated Press High School boys basketball poll Monday.

The Knights slipped thanks to a loss to No. 4 George Washington (14-5, 57) in the Mountain State Athletic Conference Night of Champions.

Huntington High received one vote, as did St. Albans and Princeton, but didn’t crack the top 10.

Top-ranked University (17-3, 99) was awarded nine of 10 first-place votes, with No. 2 Martinsburg (15-3, 90) garnering the other. Morgantown (17-3, 81), G.W. and Wheeling Park (16-5, 56) rounded out the top five. Hedgesville (17-3, 55) was sixth, followed by Cabell Midland, Woodrow Wilson (14-7, 29), Capital (13-8, 16) and Parkersburg South (14-6, 16).

In Class AA, Chapmanville (19-2,99) picked up nine first-place votes to supplant Shady Spring at No. 1. Bluefield (20-3, 86), which knocked off Shady Spring 74-63 last week, was second. Shady Spring (20-1, 85) slipped to third. Robert C. Byrd (18-2, 63) and Logan (16-8, 62) finish the top five.

Poca (17-3, 52) was sixth, followed by Frankfort (18-3, 43), North Marion (18-4, 24), Bridgeport (14-6, 13) and Man (16-5, 10). Lincoln, Braxton County and Scott earned votes.

Williamstown (21-1, 98) finished No. 1 in Class A, despite a loss to Ohio small-school power Fort Frye (18-3). Charleston Catholic (16-5, 88) received one first place vote. Greater Beckley Christian (17-4, 79) was third, Wheeling Central (15-7, 66) fourth and Pendleton County (18-0, 62), which claimed one first-place vote, fifth.

Clarksburg Notre Dame (15-6, 45) was sixth, Greenbrier West (17-4, 35) seventh, Parkersburg Catholic (13-8, 31) and St. Mary’s (15-5, 31) eighth and Clay-Battelle (17-5, 11) 10th. Magnolia, Tug Valley and Webster County received votes.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.