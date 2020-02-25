HUNTINGTON — Cabell Midland (18-3, 48) dipped from fourth to seventh in Class AAA in the Associated Press High School boys basketball poll Monday.
The Knights slipped thanks to a loss to No. 4 George Washington (14-5, 57) in the Mountain State Athletic Conference Night of Champions.
Huntington High received one vote, as did St. Albans and Princeton, but didn’t crack the top 10.
Top-ranked University (17-3, 99) was awarded nine of 10 first-place votes, with No. 2 Martinsburg (15-3, 90) garnering the other. Morgantown (17-3, 81), G.W. and Wheeling Park (16-5, 56) rounded out the top five. Hedgesville (17-3, 55) was sixth, followed by Cabell Midland, Woodrow Wilson (14-7, 29), Capital (13-8, 16) and Parkersburg South (14-6, 16).
In Class AA, Chapmanville (19-2,99) picked up nine first-place votes to supplant Shady Spring at No. 1. Bluefield (20-3, 86), which knocked off Shady Spring 74-63 last week, was second. Shady Spring (20-1, 85) slipped to third. Robert C. Byrd (18-2, 63) and Logan (16-8, 62) finish the top five.
Poca (17-3, 52) was sixth, followed by Frankfort (18-3, 43), North Marion (18-4, 24), Bridgeport (14-6, 13) and Man (16-5, 10). Lincoln, Braxton County and Scott earned votes.
Williamstown (21-1, 98) finished No. 1 in Class A, despite a loss to Ohio small-school power Fort Frye (18-3). Charleston Catholic (16-5, 88) received one first place vote. Greater Beckley Christian (17-4, 79) was third, Wheeling Central (15-7, 66) fourth and Pendleton County (18-0, 62), which claimed one first-place vote, fifth.
Clarksburg Notre Dame (15-6, 45) was sixth, Greenbrier West (17-4, 35) seventh, Parkersburg Catholic (13-8, 31) and St. Mary’s (15-5, 31) eighth and Clay-Battelle (17-5, 11) 10th. Magnolia, Tug Valley and Webster County received votes.