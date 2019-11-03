HURRICANE, W.Va. — With the stakes much higher and looking to repeat their earlier regular-season win over the Parkersburg Big Reds, the Cabell Midland Knights earned their way into the 2019 State soccer tournament with an overpowering 1-0 Class AAA, Region IV championship victory in front of an enthusiastic crowd on a cool Saturday afternoon.
The Knights (14-4-2), who had beaten Parkersburg 5-0 earlier in the season, were returning to the regional championship for the first time since 2003 against a Big Red program that was state runner-ups in 2012 and 2013.
“We came out very direct in the first half but I think our defense did a very good job,” said Knights coach Brian McNeel. “Jaden is the guy in the back for us and he did a good job of communication today.”
Cabell Midland came out of the gate aggressive managing two shots on goal and three corner kicks in the opening 9 minutes of play. The Big Red defense, however, kept the Knights out of goal long enough to begin generating their own offense.
Forcing a slower pace paid off for Parkersburg as midway through the first half the Big Reds nearly scored on back to back headers directly in front of the goal. Despite missing on the opportunities, senior center Ashton Farnsworth continued directing traffic and feeding the wings.
After a scoreless first half, the see-saw affair continued in the second half with the Cabell Midland senior goalie Cameron Grobe making numerous saves.
With 21:15 to play Cabell Midland sophomore midfielder Ryan Holmes sped down the left side unguarded and punched in a score from 8 yards after receiving a nicely placed feed from senior Joseph Shiels.
“They really wanted this game but we wanted it a little more. So we had to come prepared for this game and we just held out,” Shiels said. “We now need to work hard and do what we do.”
Parkersburg (10-10-2), which had to rally from a two-score deficit for a 5-2 win over Ripley in the sectional finals, tried desperately to even the score firing off 3 shots on goal in the final 4:30. The last shot by Farnsworth was a slow roller that missed by a foot past the diving goalie Grobe.
“I am so proud of these guys. We were a little unconventional but that was our forte,” said Big Red coach Don Fosselman. “We had some wide open opportunities and some good looks and our kids didn’t quit. We were trying to get it out on the wings. Our keeper kept us in the game in the first half.”
The Knights advance to the state tournament to be played Friday and Saturday in Beckley.