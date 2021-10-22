ONA -- Hanley Riner scored the deciding goal to lead Cabell Midland to a 2-1 victory over Huntington High in the Class AAA, Region IV, Section 2 girls soccer championship game.
Emma Shields gave the Knights the lead off an assist by Olivia Charles seven minutes in. Tess Weiler tied it off an assist from her sister Sophie in the 30th minute. Riner netted the tie-breaker off a pass from Cailyn Lowe.
The Knights (17-5) play Parkersburg South at 6 p.m. in the region tournament Thursday at Ripley.
PARKERSBURG SOUTH 3, HURRICANE 0: Samara Nunn, Olivia Henderson and Jozy Barton scored as the homestanding Patriots defeated the Redskins (13-3-5) in the Class AAA, Region IV, Section 2 tournament. Adi Altizer issued two assists and Mackenzie Mott made one save.
Boys soccer
DUNBAR 4, BOYD COUNTY 0: Kobe Valdivia scored the winning goal 10 minutes in to lift the Bulldogs (20-3-2) over the Lions (19-3) in the Kentucky state tournament in Lexington. Issac Cano, Jovany Chavez and Grant Courtad also scored.
Cross country
HURRICANE WINS REGION: The Redskins won the boys and girls Class AAA, Region IV meet Thursday at Cedar Lakes in Ripley, West Virginia.
Hurricane's Audrey Hall and Asha Bora were the top two finishers in the girls race, Hall in 19:42.73, Bora in 19:59.7. The Redskins finished with 23 points. Cabell Midland was second with 51. Both teams qualified for the state meet, along with Ripley, which placed third.
Hurricane won the boys title with 33 points. Cabell Midland was second with 51 and Parkersburg South third with 81. All three teams advance to the state meet. Parkersburg's Franklin Angelos won the individual championship in 16:20.76. Three Redskins finished next -- Ty Steorts in 16:31.87, Aaron Kidd in 16:38.43 and Nick Kennedy in 17:05.82.
WINFIELD WINS REGION: The Generals boys and girls won Class AA, Region IV titles at Cedar Lakes. Winfield's girls totaled 36 points to beat runner-up Wayne, which had 39. The Generals' Rachel Withrow won the race in 20:09.91. Scott's Jalynn Browning was second in 20:54.00 and Winfield's Miriam Al-Zoubi third in 20:56.99.
Winfield beat Wayne 23-48 to win the boy championship. Generals Matthew Scheneberg and Brayden Marshall were first and second, respectively, in 16:03.91 and 16:30.11.
BUFFALO SECOND IN REGION: Buffalo finished second in the Class A, Region IV meet with 54 points. Webster County won with 35. Both teams qualified for the state meet. Bison Patrick Reilly won in 16:40.
Volleyball
GEORGE WASHINGTON 3, HURRICANE 0: The Patriots defeated the host Redskins (21-7-1 overall, 12-4 Mountain State Athletic Conference). Hurricane junior setter Maggie Dickerson recorded her 1,000th assist.
EASTERN-MEIGS 3, PORTSMOUTH 2: The 13th-seeded Eagles defeated the host No. 12 Trojans 25-19, 14-25, 26-24, 21-25, 15-8 in the Division III, Waverly 1, Southeast District tournament. Brielle Newland led Eastern with 18 points. Megan Maxon and Sydney Reynolds each had 16 kills. Emma Edwards made 10 kills. Sydney Tackett paced Portsmouth with 18 points. Madison Perry and Olivia Dickerson added 11 points each. Perry made 20 kills and Kennedy Bowling 10. Olivia Ramey issued 33 assists.
RUSSELL 3, RACELAND 0: The Red Devils (24-9) defeated the Rams (13-9) 25-16, 25-17, 25-12 to win the Kentucky 63rd District tournament in Flatwoods, Kentucky. Sadie Hill had 10 kills for Russell. Both teams move on to the 16th Region Tournament next week at Greenup County.
SCHEDULE CHANGES: Green's football game at Eastern-Pike Friday was canceled.
REPORT RESULTS: Coaches or statisticians may report results of high school sports events by e-mailing hdsports@hdmediallc.som.