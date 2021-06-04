ONA — Gritty, gutsy, ugly, whatever it’s called, it’s a win.
Cabell Midland overcame a 6-0 deficit to defeat visiting Spring Valley 12-10 Friday night in the loser’s bracket finals of the Class AAA, Region IV, Section 2 baseball tournament. The victory allows the Knights (16-8) to advance to the winner’s bracket against Huntington High at noon, Saturday.
If the Highlanders win, they’re the sectional champions. If Cabell Midland wins, the teams will meet again on Monday for the title.
“We gutted it out,” Knights coach Tracy Brumfield said. “That says a lot about our kids. They didn’t stop fighting, didn’t lose focus and picked away.”
The game was a mess of wild pitches, passed balls, errors, walks, balks, hit batters, eight pitchers and a runner hit by a batted ball that led to Timberwolves coach Austin Pratt’s ejection in the third inning. Brumfield said such a performance Saturday will not be sufficient to beat Huntington High, which owns three triumphs in four games with Cabell Midland this season.
“We have to come back and play mistake-free baseball,” Brumfield said.
Spring Valley struck for four runs on just two hits in the first inning, chasing Knights starter Drew Elkins after five batters. Luke Stollings walked with the bases loaded to force in Bryson Hayton. Cade Cole walked to plate Grant Stratton. Noah Lemon followed with a single off Jackson Fetty to knock in Grant Shumaker and Stollings.
The Timberwolves added two more runs in odd fashion in the second. Hayton was hit by a pitch, moved to second on a balk, to third on a passed ball and scored on a wild pitch. Shumaker made it 6-0 when he walked, advanced on a passed ball and a wild pitch, then scored on an error.
Cabell Midland cut deficit in half in the second. Noah Farrar doubled in Cory Sweeney, Ray Ray Williams scored on a passed ball, and Farrar crossed the plate on a sacrifice fly by Elkins.
The Knights took the lead in the fourth. Farrar scored on a combination fielder’s choice/error before Elkins singled in Carson Wilson. Austin Holley doubled home Elkins and Destin Kingery to give Cabell Midland a 7-6 lead. Farrar then walked with the bases loaded to force in Clay Holmes to make it 8-6.
Back came the Timberwolves in a wacky fifth inning. Cole walked, stole second and scored on an error that put Bryson Hayton on base. Hayton and Stratton scored on another error of the two-base variety to put Spring Valley ahead 9-8.
The lead didn’t last long. In the bottom of the inning, Holley singled home Ryan Fulks to tie it, then Clay Holmes scored on an error to give the Knights a 10-9 lead. Curtis Ball singled to center to plate Holley. Farrar made it 12-9 with a base hit to score Carson Carter, who ran for Ball.
Hayton’s sacrifice fly drove in Ethan Fraley in the seventh to set the score.
Sweeney earned the win. Farrar was 3 for 3 with three runs batted in. Holley went 3 for 4 with three RBI. Holmes and Ball each went 2 for 4.
SPRING VALLEY 420 030 1 — 10 4 3
CABELL MIDLAND 030 540 x — 12 14 3
Fouch, McComas (4), Herrold (4), Lemon (6) and Smith; Elkins, Fetty (1), Shouldis (2), Sweeney (5) and Ball.
Hitting: (CM) Farrar 3-3 2 2B 3 RBI, Holley 3-4 3 RBI, Holmes 2-4, Ball 2-4.