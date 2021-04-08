ONA — Cabell Midland beat Huntington High with an assist from Chesapeake.
Ethan Taylor, a transfer from Chesapeake, scored 11 points and grabbed eight rebounds Thursday to help the Class AAAA No. 6 Knights (9-3) defeat the second-ranked Highlanders 49-42 at the Castle.
“That’s probably the best game I’ve played this season,” said Taylor, a 6-foot-4 junior forward. “I scored the same against Spring Valley, but my rebounding was better in this game.”
Cabell Midland coach J.J. Martin said he was pleased with Taylor.
“E.T. came off the beach and really played great,” Martin said.
“He made some plays. He came from Chesapeake and has adjusted and come along. He’s a kid who if you tell to run through a wall, he will. I’m happy for him.”
K.K. Siebert, a 6-4 senior, led the Knights with 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Siebert scored just four in the teams’ first meeting, a 58-50 Highlanders victory in Huntington in a game in which Taylor didn’t post any statistics. Chandler Schmidt scored 12 points and pulled down eight rebounds Thursday.
Schmidt, a 6-1 junior all-stater, missed his first nine shots, but went 4 for 7 in the second half.
“That really shows how we’ve grown,” Martin said. “We didn’t get rattled.”
Huntington High played without 6-4, 235-pound starting forward Eli Archer, but still led by seven early before falling behind 22-20 by halftime. The Knights began the third quarter with a 9-3 run to go up 31-23, then expanded the lead to 11 after a Taylor 3-pointer with 6:42 left in the game.
The Highlanders, playing for the first time since March 27 because of COVID-19 quarantine, stormed back as Zavion Johnson scored once and Brenden Hoffman twice to pull HHS within 40-36. Huntington High remained within four after Jaylen Motley’s layup made it 45-41 with 36 seconds left. Schmidt, though, made a layup and Taylor two free throws before the Highlanders’ Amare Smith hit a free throw to set the score.
“We played well as a team,” Martin said. “I’m proud of how we kept our composure and how we hit our free throws after missing five in the first half.”
Hoffman paced Huntington High with 15 points. Smith scored 13 and snagged eight rebounds. The Highlanders made just 15 of 51 shots, 2 of 19 from 3-point range.
Cabell Midland was a bit better, making 16 of 48 shots, 4 of 15 beyond the arc.
The first meeting was more physical and Resulted in suspensions of players from both squads after altercations. Thursday contest featured no such shenanigans and players even helped one another up from the floor during the game and talked together afterwards.
HUNTINGTON HIGH 11 9 7 15 — 42: Patterson 0-1 0-0 2-2 2, Motley 2-13 0-6 0-0 4, Johnson 2-4 0-3 1-2 3, Hoffman 6-15 2-6 1-2 15, Clay 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Hinton 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Hickman 0-1 0-0 0-0 0, Barlow 1-2 0-0 1-2 3, Smith 4-15 0-4 5-7 13. Totals: 15-51 2-19 10-15 42.
CABELL MIDLAND Siebert 6-15 2-4 2-2 16, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0-0 0, D. Schmidt 2-2 0-1 1-5 5, Riggio 0-3 0-1 5-6 5, Frost 0-2 0-2 0-0 0, C. Schmidt 5-18 0-5 1-3 11, Taylor 3-7 2-3 4-4 11. Totals: 16-48 4-15 13-20 49.
Rebounds: HH 33 (Smith 8), CM 35 (C. Schmidt 8, Taylor 8). Team rebounds: HH 3, CM 5. Deadball rebounds: HH 2, CM 3. Steals: HH 7 (Johnson 3), CM 5 (Siebert 3). Blocked shots: HH 1 (Hoffman), CM 3 (Johnson 2). Turnovers: HH 12, CM 12. Fouls: HH 19, CM 16. Fouled out: Hoffman. Technical fouls: none.