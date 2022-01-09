BECKLEY — Chandler Schmidt scored 43 points, but Cabell Midland (4-3) still lost 73-61 to Shady Spring (4-1) Saturday in boys high school basketball.
Cole Chapman and Cam Manns each scored 15 points for the Tigers. Jaedan Holstein scored 11 points and Braden Chapman 10.
IRONTON 71, SPRING VALLEY 49: Braden Schreck scored 21 points to help the Fighting Tigers (3-5) break a five-game losing streak. Ty Perkins scored 12 points and Ethan White 11. Lucas Hazlett led the host Timberwolves (1-5) with 12 points.
ROCK HILL 59, COVENANT 24: Owen Hankins scored 22 points to lead the Redmen (5-4) past the Eagles in Huntington. Tyler Farley paced Covenant with nine points.
ROCK HILL 19 9 15 16 — 59: Doddridge 4, Griffith 2, Hankins 22, Adams 9, McFann 6, Day 0, Pancake 6, Malone 4, Smith 4.
COVENANT 6 5 8 5 — 24: Farley 9, Lingenfelter 3, Su. Roten 5, Sa. Roten 5, Hagley 2.
SYMMES VALLEY 52, IRONTON ST. JOE 38: The Vikings maintained first place in the Southern Ohio Conference on a night they wore uniforms honoring the Waterloo Wonders. Brayden Webb led Symmes Valley (9-2 overall, 6-1 SOC) with 19 points. Grayson Walsh scored 11 points and Ethan Patterson grabbed 14 rebounds. Chucky McCloud scored 12 for the Flyers (5-5, 3-3).
Girls basketball
FAIRLAND 51, NELSONVILLE-YORK 42: Tomi Hinkle scored 19 points and held Buckeyes star Mackenzie Hurd to 13 as the Dragons (11-2) won at the Carl York Center on Saturday.
Hinkle came out strong, scoring 11 points in the first quarter, during which Fairland raced to a 12-0 lead. Nelsonville-York (8-5) tried to come back behind Hurd, a Youngstown State signee, but never moved closer than within four points.
“I thought we played really well,” Fairland coach Jon Buchanan said. “They have a (NCAA) Division I point guard and (Airah) Lavy is one of the better sophomores in Southeastern Ohio. I was really happy with how we played.”
Bree Allen scored 13 points for Fairland. Olivia Speelman chipped in 10 points for the Buckeyes.
“Tomi made a lot of shots early,” Buchanan said. “She played a great game. She guarded Hurd, probably the hardest defensive assignment I’ve ever given her.”
NELSONVILLE-YORK 10 14 8 10 — 42: Dupler 5, Richards 8, Speelman 10, McWilliams 0, Hurd 13, Lavy 6.
FAIRLAND 19 9 12 11 — 51: R. Barnitz 6, Salyer 0, Allen 13, Hinkle 19, K. Barnitz 7, Bruce 6.
ROCK HILL 54, RIVER VALLEY 42: Hope Easterling scored 22 points and Hadyn Bailey 13 as the Redwomen (11-2) defeated the Raiders in Bidwell, Ohio. J’Lynn Risner snatched 10 rebounds. Brooklin Clonch led River Valley (1-6) with 13 points.
OAK HILL 53, SOUTH GALLIA 44: Baylee Howell scored 21 points, Chloe Chambers 14 and Brooke Howard 11 as the Oaks beat the Rebels.
EASTERN-MEIGS 51, SYMMES VALLEY 42: Sydney Reynolds scored 14 points, Hope Reed 12 and Erica Durst 11 as the Eagles (7-6) defeated the Vikings (9-6) in Reedsville, Ohio. Kylee Thompson scored 16 and Desiree Simpson 14 for Symmes Valley.
SOUTH WEBSTER 48, IRONTON ST. JOE 24: The Jeeps (9-2) raced to an 18-4 lead rolled by the Flyers (3-10). Bri Claxon scored 17 for South Webster. Bella Whaley led Ironton St. Joe with 10 points.
SCHEDULE CHANGES: Cabell Midland’s girls basketball game Tuesday at Parkersburg has been postponed.