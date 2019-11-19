ONA — The Cabell Midland High School media center was adorned with temporary colors of maroon and gold Monday as softball player Mikayla Ferguson signed to continue her career at the University of Charleston.
The chance to play at the collegiate level has been the culmination of 10 years of work to better her softball career, Ferguson said.
“A lot of travel ball, a lot of high school, a lot of Little League, it’s been all of that,” said the senior. “And a lot of practices. It took a lot of hitting lessons and pitching lessons.
“It’s just been a lot and it’s taken up a lot of my time but I wouldn’t want it any other way. That’s how I live my life and that’s how I like it.”
A Jack, or Jill, of-all-trades, Ferguson has pitched, played infield and outfield for the Knights but believes she’ll be primarily in the outfield for the Golden Eagles and head coach Kimberly Stiles.
Ferguson’s coaches raved about their player’s work ethic and drive.
“You make me look like a better coach because of the way you competed,” Cabell Midland head coach Herman Beckett said in his remarks at the signing ceremony. “The Golden Eagles got a good one.”
Mike Ferguson, Mikayla’s father, said his daughter batted .407 last year and had three home runs, bringing her high school total to five. She had other schools such as Kent State, Ohio and Marshall to choose from, he said, but picked Charleston because of a chance to play right away.
“She gets overlooked because of her size,” Mike said. “She’s not the fastest, doesn’t hit the farthest but she hits a lot of line drives.”
Cabell Midland assistant coach Casey Crawford said she worked with Mikayla in transitioning to the outfield.
“The great thing about Mikayla is that she can do anything,” Crawford said. “She can bring it to you in the batter’s box, she can bring it to you on the mound, she can bring it to you at second base, third base and especially in the outfield. I know she’d run through a wall if we asked her to. I think that no matter where UC puts her she’s going to be very successful.
Carrying a 4.48 grade point average and taking advanced college courses at Cabell Midland earned Ferguson academic scholarships that paved her way into college. It may also help her graduation early with a degree in accounting, she said.
“It’s not a full scholarship but it’s enough so she can graduate without being in debt,” Mike Ferguson said.
Mikayla is the second player Beckett has had sign with a Mountain East Conference team after center fielder Gracie Hightower signed with West Virginia Wesleyan College on Friday.
“Gracie has been one of my really good friends growing up, especially through high school,” Ferguson said. “I knew of her in middle school, we played against each other in travel ball and Little League but playing with her in high school has been really fun. Playing against each other will help a lot because we know each other. It’ll be fun.”
Before that happens though both players will be getting ready for offseason workouts despite the season not starting until March.
“I’m really excited,” Ferguson said. “I think we have a really good chance this year. I’m planning on helping the team try to get ready.”
That part of Ferguson’s personality is what Beckett and Crawford said make her a great competitor.
“No matter what the situation Mikayla was always there to be a positive spark,” Crawford said. “No matter what avenue she chooses to go down she’s going to be very successful. No doubt in my mind.”