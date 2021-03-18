HURRICANE, W.Va. — Cabell Midland left with a victory.
That’s about the best Knights’ coach J.J. Martin took away from his team’s 76-59 triumph over Hurricane (2-6) Thursday night in high school boys basketball.
“We were holding teams to an average of 51 points, so we wanted to give up no more than 50,” Martin said. “Hurricane scored 22 in the fourth quarter and I’m not really happy with that.”
Cabell Midland (4-1), ranked third in Class AAAA, appeared as if it were on its way to a blowout early, racing to a 15-5 lead with a stifling press that prompted Hurricane to call three timeouts in the first 4:07. The Knights led 19-10 at the end of the period, but the Redskins found an offensive flow and went on a 9-2 run to pull within 21-19 after a Nas’ Jaih Jones steal and layup at 6:37 of the second quarter.
Hurricane still was within two after Preston Dewitt’s steal and layup two 1:15 left in the second, but K.K. Siebert sandwiched a pair of baskets around a jumper by Chandler Schmidt to push the Knights’ lead to 34-26 at halftime.
Hurricane came out of the break strong, as Gabe Bennytill made a free throw and Jones a basket to make it 34-29, but Cabell Midland took over from there. Four players combined for nine points to push the Knights lead back to double figures.
Cabell Midland, playing without three players in COVID-19 quarantine, led 54-37 after three quarters and by as many as 25 after a Schmidt free throw with 5:16 left in the game.
Siebert led the Knights with 26 points and 11 rebounds. Schmidt scored 23 points and Palmer Riggio 14.
Jones led Hurricane, which missed 11 free throws and was playing its third game in as many days, with 23 points, 13 in the fourth quarter.
The Redskins return to action Tuesday at South Charleston. Cabell Midland postponed to April 14 Saturday’s home game with Charleston Catholic and next takes the court Tuesday at No. 6 Huntington High.
CABELL MIDLAND 19 15 20 22 — Eastone 0, Fife 5, Siebert 26, Johnson 6, Riggio 14, Frost 2, Schmidt 23.
HURRICANE 10 16 11 22 — 59: Jones 23, Musick 7, James 9, Whittington 1, Bennytill 5, Nicely 2, Dewitt 7, Tingler 5.
Girls
CABELL MIDLAND 62, HURRICANE 41: Jazmyn Wheeler scored 31 points to pace the Knights, ranked third in Class AAAA, to a triumph over the Redskins (2-6) in the second game of a boys-girls doubleheader.
Cabell Midland (4-1) took advantage of 29 Hurricane turnovers to lead from start to finish.
The Knights bolted to a 19-6 lead by 3:30 of the first quarter only to see Maggie Oduor hit a 3-point shot to start a 12-0 run and bring the Redskins within one. Cabell Midland responded with an 18-6 streak in the second quarter to take control.
Autumn Lewis scored 14 points for the Knights. Oduor paced Hurricane with 15 points.
The Knights visit Class AAAA’s No. 2 team, Wheeling Park, at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. The Redskins play at Lincoln County at 6:30 p.m. Monday.
CABELL MIDLAND 19 18 13 12 — 62: Wheeler 31, Aldridge 2, Graves 0, Matthews 4, R. Allie 7, J. Allie 3, K. Wallis 0.
HURRICANE 18 6 11 6 — 41: Works 0, Dempsey 3, Lucas 9, Dempsey 9, Dye 5, Oduor 15, Young 0.