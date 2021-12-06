HUNTINGTON — Cabell Midland is No. 4 and Huntington High No. 5 in the initial West Virginia Associated Press high school basketball poll.
George Washington is top-ranked in Class AAAA, having claimed that position from among five teams that received first-place votes. The Patriots are No. 1 on three ballots and garnered 80 points. Morgantown picked up four first-place votes and 69 points to rank second. Martinsburg picked up one No. 1 nod and 68 points, good for third. Cabell Midland is the top pick of one voter and totaled 64 points. Huntington High accumulated 55 points.
South Charleston is sixth, with 40 points, followed in the top 10 by University with 38, Jefferson with 31 and one No. 1 vote, Woodrow Wilson with 18 and, tied for 10th, Capital and Parkersburg South with 16 points.
Others receiving votes are Wheeling Park (14), Greenbrier East (12), Parkersburg (9), Hurricane (7), Hedgesville (6), Brooke (4) and Spring Valley (3).
In Class AAA, Shady Spring is No. 1 with eight first-place votes and 88 points. Fairmont Senior is second with 66 points. Logan picked up one No. 1 vote and 64 points, good for third. Wheeling Central, with 63 points, and Herbert Hoover, with 59, round out the top five. Nitro is sixth with 49 points, followed by Nitro with 49, Robert C. Byrd with 45 and one No. 1 vote, Winfield with 44, Clarksburg Notre Dame with 18 and Grafton with 13.
Also earning votes are Lincoln (11), Lincoln County (9), Hampshire (7), Berkeley Springs (5), Scott (3), Trinity Christian (2), Independence (2), and Nicholas County (1) and North Marion (1).
Poca is the only unanimous No. 1, topping Class AA with 10 votes and 100 points to outdistance No. 2 Charleston Catholic by 28 points. Williamstown is third with 56 points. Bluefield is fourth with 55, edging No. 4 St. Marys by one point. Chapmanville is sixth with 51 ahead of Clay County (32), Wyoming East (23), Ravenswood (17) and Magnolia (16).
Also picking up votes are South Harrison (14), Braxton County (13), Parkersburg Catholic (10), Mingo Central (9), Ritchie County (8), Huntington St. Joe (7), Liberty-Raleigh (7) and Moorefield (7).
Defending state champion Man earned 96 points and six first-place votes to top Class A. James Monroe, with 86 points and three No. 1 tallies, is second. Tug Valley earned one first-place vote and 77 points to sit third. Webster County has 61 points for fourth and Tolsia 43 for fifth. Pendleton County is sixth with 42 points, followed by Cameron with 36, Greater Beckley Christian and Clay-Battelle with 24 and Greenbrier West with 15.
Others receiving votes included Sherman with 11, Doddridge County 10, Tucker County 9, Weirton Madonna 7, Tyler Consolidated 6 and Mount View 3.