HUNTINGTON -- A trio of Class AAAA local powers finished in the top 10 of the West Virginia Associated Press high school girls basketball poll Monday.
Mountain State Athletic Conference tournament champion Cabell Midland (17-5) finished with 61 points to rank fourth in the final AP poll of the 2022-2023 season. MSAC regular-season champ Spring Valley (18-4, 58) is fifth. Two-time defending state champion Huntington High (12-9, 24) is ninth.
Wheeling Park (20-2, 89) received eight first-place votes to claim the poll title. Morgantown (18-4, 80) is second and Spring Mills (18-0, 71, 1) third. University (14-7, 46) is sixth, followed by Woodrow Wilson (13-8, 29), George Washington (14-7, 28), Huntington High and Parkersburg South (11-10, 8).
North Marion (20-1, 89) is the Class AAA poll champion. The Huskies received eight No. 1 votes to outdistance No. 2 Wayne (21-1, 82), which picked up one first-place nod. East Fairmont (20-2, 70), Robert C. Byrd (17-4, 64) and Ripley (16-6, 52) round out the top five. Lewis County (15-5, 47), Philip Barbour (12-9, 31), Nitro (11-11, 27), Winfield (12-9, 17) and Logan (10-11) round out the top 10.
Wyoming East (17-3, 84, 5) captured the Class AA poll crown, edging Mingo Central (17-2, 82, 2) by two points. Summers County (18-4, 77, 2) is third, ahead of Williamstown (18-4, 63), Wheeling Central (17-5, 53), St. Marys (15-7, 46), Charleston Catholic (12-9, 28), Chapmanville (15-7, 25), Ritchie County (13-8, 23) and Parkersburg Catholic (11-7, 7).
Tolsia (14-8, 343) is seventh in Class A. Cameron (16-6, 88, 7) is No. 1, followed by Tucker County (17-2, 81, 2), Doddridge County (18-5, 70), James Monroe (17-5, 61), Greenbrier West (15-5, 54), Webster County (16-5, 50), Tolsia, Gilmer County (12-10, 30), Pendleton County (11-6, 15) and Tug Valley (7-9, 9).
In the penultimate boys poll, Huntington High (17-4, 62) is fourth in Class AAAA. Morgantown (19-2, 90) is a unanimous No. 1. Parkersburg South (15-5, 80) and George Washington (17-2, 73) are second and third, respectively. South Charleston (14-6, 52) is fifth, followed by Spring Mills (15-7, 37), Jefferson (14-6, 35), Wheeling Park (13-7, 18), Hedgesville (17-5) and Greenbrier East (10-10).
Shady Spring (17-3, 90) is a unanimous No. 1 in Class AAA. Fairmont Senior (18-1, 81) is second, Ripley (18-2, 71) third and East Fairmont (18-2, 64) fourth. Logan (12-9, 49) and Winfield (12-8, 49) tied for fifth. Scott (13-9, 30) is seventh, followed by Herbert Hoover (13-6, 29), Elkins (12-9, 19) and Weir (13-9, 7).
In Class AA, Williamston (21-0, 90) is No. 1 on each voter's ballot. Bluefield (14-5, 80) is second, followed by South Harrison (19-2, 71), Chapmanville (16-3, 63), Ravenswood (16-4, 48), Charleston Catholic (13-3, 45), St. Marys (15-5, 35), Wyoming East (14-6, 33), Wheeling Central (10-11, 11) and Poca (11-9, 9).
Defending state champ James Monroe (17-2, 90, 9) is a unanimous pick at the top. Tug Valley (18-3, 80) is second, Tucker County (14-4, 72) third, Clay-Battelle (14-6, 58) fourth and Webster County (14-7, 55) fifth. East Hardy (15-5, 46) is sixth, ahead of Cameron (14-6, 34), Weirton Madonna (13-8, 33), Pendleton County (12-7, 16) and Wahama (13-8, 5). Tolsia received three points to rank 11th.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
