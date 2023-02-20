The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON -- A trio of Class AAAA local powers finished in the top 10 of the West Virginia Associated Press high school girls basketball poll Monday.

Mountain State Athletic Conference tournament champion Cabell Midland (17-5) finished with 61 points to rank fourth in the final AP poll of the 2022-2023 season. MSAC regular-season champ Spring Valley (18-4, 58) is fifth. Two-time defending state champion Huntington High (12-9, 24) is ninth.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

