The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

SPRING VALLEY — Jared Nethercutt knocked in the decisive run in the 10th inning to give Cabell Midland the win, 5-4, over Spring Valley on Wednesday night at Spring Valley.

Landon Nida reached on an error in the 10th, then stole second and when the low throw hit his helmet and bounced into left field, he took third. Nethercutt then plated the game-winner on a drive to left.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you