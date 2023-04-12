SPRING VALLEY — Jared Nethercutt knocked in the decisive run in the 10th inning to give Cabell Midland the win, 5-4, over Spring Valley on Wednesday night at Spring Valley.
Landon Nida reached on an error in the 10th, then stole second and when the low throw hit his helmet and bounced into left field, he took third. Nethercutt then plated the game-winner on a drive to left.
The Knights trailed 3-0 going into the seventh, then scored three times to tie it and force extra innings. The outburst spoiled the shutout bid by Timberwolves starter Branson McCloud.
Kenyon Collins knocked in a run in the ninth to give the Knights a 4-3 lead.
However, Spring Valley tied it in its at-bat. Pinch runner Cole Ferguson stole home when Cabell Midland’s catcher had a throw back to the mound go low and Ferguson made his dash plateward.
Aden McCormill, who came on in the seventh, got the win. Hunter McSweeney worked the 10th to save it. Dylan Robertson took the loss for the Timberwolves.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.