ONA -- Emma Shields scored three goals to lead Cabell Midland to a 6-0 victory over South Charleston Tuesday on Senior Night in high school girls soccer.
Shields scored the winning goal at 29:06 to send the Knights to the locker room at halftime with a 1-0 lead.
Hanley Riner scored in the 43rd minute for a 2-0 lead. Two minutes later, Shield found the net again off a pass from Olivia Charles. Shields' penalty kick in the 67th minutes made it 4-0. Charles scored off a direct kick in the 68th minute, then again off an assist by Cailyn Rowe in the 75th minute to set the score.
ROCK HILL 10, PIKETON 3: Bri Reynolds scored her 50th career goal to help the Redwomen rout the host Redstreaks.
Reynolds scored five goals in the game and issued two assists. Brynna Kellogg, Isabelle Melvin, Josie Saleh, Taylor Clark and Ellen Heaberlin also scored for Rock Hill (1-0). Olivia McRae scored twice for Piketon. Madison Bean also found the goal for the Redstreaks.
Gigi Pancake and Abigail Payne combined for the shutout in goal.
HURRICANE 8, ST. ALBANS 0: Avery Hale scored three goals and assisted on another to lift the Redskins (2-0) to a victory over the host Red Dragons.
Hale scored the winning goal off a pass from Lilly Lucas, who finished with two assists. Madison Francis scored a pair of goals and assisted on one. Lauren Dye, Maggie Oduor and Mady Jo Lunsford also scored. Kaleigh Triplett and Maddie Willis combined for the shutout.
Boys soccer
CABELL MIDLAND 5, SOUTH CHARLESTON 3: Ryan Holmes scored a hat trick to lead the Knights over the homestanding Black Eagles (1-1).
Ryan Stackpole scored twice for Cabell Midland (2-0). C.J. Knapper scored all of South Charleston's goals.
BOYD COUNTY 2, ASHLAND 0: Reserve goal keeper James Ingles shut out the host Tomcats (1-3-1) after replacing injured starter Carter Gibson.
Ingles made four saves after entering in the seventh minute. Alec Lawson and Grant Chaffin scored goals as Boyd County improved to 5-0.
HURRICANE 3, ST. ALBANS 0: Joe Acevedo scored two goals and handed out one assist as the Redskins (1-1) beat the Red Dragons (0-1).
Jake Bock also scored and Connor Bush issued two assists. Grayson Maddox and Nick Price combined for the shutout.
LAWRENCE COUNTY 5, JOHNSON CENTRAL 4: Blake Maynard scored a trio of goals to lift the Bulldogs (4-0) over the Eagles (3-1-1) in Paintsville, Kentucky.
Luke Johnson and Sam LeFever also scored for Lawrence County. Johnson had an assist. Trenton Adkins made seven saves.
Volleyball
CHESAPEAKE 3, SYMMES VALLEY 2: The Panthers toppled the Vikings 26-24, 21-25, 25-9, 15-25, 15-8.
Mollie Watts had 12 kills and Robin Isaacs eight kills, 14 assists and three aces for Chesapeake. Megan Wroblewski finished with 20 digs.
SOUTH POINT 3, GREEN 1: The Pointers defeated the visiting Bobcats 23-25, 25-5, 25-18, 25-16.
ASHLAND 3, WEST CARTER 0: Carleigh Conley handed out 25 assists to lead the VolleyCats (5-0) to a 25-21, 25-17, 25-21 sweep of East Carter in Grayson, Kentucky. Bethany Ledford made 14 kills for Ashland and Graycen Layman had 12 aces.
FAIRVIEW 3, GREENUP COUNTY 0: The Eagles beat the Musketeers 25-11, 25-14, 25-20 in Lloyd, Kentucky.
MEIGS 3, BELPRE 0: Andrea Mahr served six aces and made 26 assists to pace the Marauders (2-0) to a 25-21, 25-17, 25-15 triumph over the Golden Eagles in Pomeroy, Ohio. Mallory Hawley had 18 kills and E.J. Anderson 14 digs.
PORTSMOUTH 3, MANCHESTER 0: Madison Perry had 17 kills to lead the host Trojans past the Greyhounds 25-19, 25-23, 25-14.
Golf
HIGHLANDERS TOP TIMBERWOLVES: Huntington High defeated Spring Valley 164-192 at the Creekside Golf Course in Lavalette.
Austin O'Malley was the medalist, shooting 38 for the Highlanders. Josh Nichols shot 41, Adam Hanlon 42, Levi Streiter 43, Caron Mays 45 and Jax O'Roark 49.
Jacob Henlsey led Spring Valleyw with a 39. Grant Shumaker shot 47, Luke Dixon 52, Evan Adkins 54 and Branson McCloud 57.
GALLIA BEATS FAIRLAND: Laith Hamid shot 38 to lead the Blue Devils over Fairland 168-172 at Guyan Golf & Country Club.
Hamid won medalist honors, one stroke ahead of Fairland's Landon Roberts. Beau Johnson and Cody Johnson each shot 43 for Gallia Academy. William Hendrickson shot 44, Gavin Long 50 and Carson Call 52.
SCHEDULE CHANGES: Ironton's home football game with Jackson on Friday has been changed from a 7 p.m. kickoff to 7:30 p.m.
Chesapeake's home football game with Minford on Saturday has been changed from a 7 p.m. kickoff to 8:30 p.m. Greenup County's boys soccer game at Russell on Tuesday was moved to Sept. 2. The Eastern-Pike at Huntington-Ross football game Friday is canceled.
Fairview's football game at Pineville Friday is canceled, as is Rock Hill's home football game with Dayton Meadowdale. Capital's home football game with Parkersburg South was postponed.
