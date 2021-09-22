HUNTINGTON -- It was the Emma and Olivia Show Tuesday night in high school girls soccer at Huntington High's Scotland Yard.
Emma Shields scored one goal and assisted on another as Cabell Midland defeated the host Highlanders 3-1. Emma Gill also scored for the Knights, as did Olivia Charles, who issued two assists.
Quincy Orwig scored off an assist by Cali Ellis for Huntington High.
BOYD COUNTY 4, SOUTH POINT 0: Sofie Stevens made two saves as the Lions shut out the Pointers in Cannonsburg, Kentucky. Laci Boyd scored twice and Allyson Vipperman and Abbi Borders once each.
EAST CARTER 10, GREENUP COUNTY 1: Ellie Thomas scored four times as the Raiders clobbered the Musketeers in Lloyd, Kentucky. Avery Hall and Emersyn Elliott scored two goals each. Isabella Poskas and Kinsley Rutledge each scored once.
LAWRENCE COUNTY 10, BELFRY 0: Brylee Blair scored four goals to lead the Bulldogs past the guest Pirates. Kaison Ward made three saves. Jasmine Justice scored three goals, Alyssa Moore two and Maggie Johnson one. Moore handed out four assists and Justice two.
Boys soccer
POCA 3, HUNTINGTON ST. JOE 2: Jacob Farley scored two goals and Jonny Garlow one as the Dots (4-3-2) defeated the Irish.
RUSSELL 4, ROCK HILL 3: Nathan Totten, Jacob Lodwick, Blake Hern and Preston Guza each scored and had an assist as the Red Devils edged the Redmen in Flatwoods, Kentucky. Marcus Bellomy made seven saves.
WINFIELD 5, SCOTT 0: Aaron Verno scored two goals to lift the host Generals over the Skyhawks. Jack Byars, Rucker Smith and Luke Blackwell also scored. Lanham and Everett Miller combined for the shutout.
EAST CARTER 8, GREENUP COUNTY 0: Dawson Kelley and Ashton Tilley scored two goals each to pace the Raiders to a triumph over the Musketeers in Grayson, Kentucky. Austin Fruth, Patrick McDavid, Christian Winter and Logan Rice also scored. Breck Sargent and Colin Conley combined for the shoutout.
LAWRENCE COUNTY 11, BELFRY 1: Blake Maynard scored five goals and assisted on five others as the Bulldogs routed the Pirates in Louisa, Kentucky. Luke Johnson scored four goals and assisted one two. Ryland Brady and Will Dillow also scored for Lawrence County. Trenton Adkins made six saves.
Golf
CABELL MIDLAND WINS TRI: Cabell Midland defeated Spring Valley and Riverside at the Creekside Golf Course. The Knights finished with a 191, six strokes better than the Timberwolves. The Warriors scored 228.
Freshman Alex White was the medalist, firing a 43. Reece Harris shot 48, Caleb Ferguson 49 and Owen Elkins 51 for Cabell Midland.
Volleyball
PORTSMOUTH 3, SOUTH POINT 1: Olivia Dickerson made 14 kills and Sydney Tackett 13 to help the Trojans rally past the visiting Pointers 18-25, 25-19, 25-23, 25-14. Kennedy Bowling had 11 kills and Maddie Perry 10.
ASHLAND 3, ROSE HILL CHRISTIAN 0: Carleigh Conley had 30 assists to lead the VolleyCats by the Royals 25-11, 25-19, 25-23. Jameson Freeman made 17 digs and and Bethany Ledford 16 kills.
RUSSELL 3, EAST CARTER 0: Emily Ruggels' 24 assists helped the Red Devils defeat the homestanding Raiders 25-20, 25-15, 25-11. Jenna Finch made 16 digs and Christin Corey 14 kills for Russell.
CALVARY 3, OVC 0: Calvary Christian defeated Ohio Valley Christian 25-22, 25-13, 25-17 in Gallipolis, Ohio.
BOYD COUNTY 3, RACELAND 0: Layla Brown issued 32 assists to lead the Lions to a 25-5, 25-10, 25-8 sweep of the Rams in Cannonsburg, Kentucky.