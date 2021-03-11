ONA — It wasn’t a baseball game, but the team with the most runs won.
Cabell Midland, ranked seventh in Class AAAA in the Associated Press high school girls basketball poll, used an 11-0 run late in the fourth quarter to rally for a 52-49 victory over No. 3 George Washington Thursday at the Castle.
The Patriots (1-2) led 45-39 after Kalissa Lacy’s basket with 4:01 to play, but the Knights (2-0) surged. Jayda Allie and Autumn Lewis each made two free throws before Jazmyn Wheeler scored seven straight — two on a drive, two off an offensive rebound and three on a jumper from the left corner — to give Cabell Midland a 50-45 lead.
Mary Lyle Smith scored from the lane to cut GW’s deficit to 50-47, but Allie made two foul shots with six seconds left to render Vivian Ho’s layup at the buzzer inconsequential.
“All our girls were committed tonight and did what we needed to do,” Knights coach Matt Adkins said. “They really wanted to win this game.”
Cabell Midland’s desire showed early, as it began the game with a 14-0 run only to see the Patriots (1-2) put together an 18-2 streak of their own to go up 18-16 with 2:46 left until halftime.
“We knew they’d make a run,” Adkins said. “We told our kids that. Jamie (Lemaster) does a great job coaching his team.”
George Washington led 23-21 at the break. Wheeler scored to tie to open the third period, but the Patriots took off on an 8-0 run to lead 31-23. GW led by as many as nine after Ho’s 3-pointer at 3:49 of the third, but back stormed the Knights, who outscored the Patriots 27-15 the rest of the way.
“Jazmyn hit some big shots,” Adkins said.
Adkins also praised Allie, who scored a game-high 20 points and stood out on defense, helping hold Lacy, the reigning state player of the year, to 12 points.
“Jayda did a great job,” Adkins said. “It wasn’t just one person, but she played a big part in holding Lacy to 12. Lacy is a great player. She’s not the player of the year for no reason.”
Rylee Allie scored 12 points for Cabell Midland, which returns to action at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Boyd County (12-1).
Finley Lohan scored 12 points for George Washington, which entertains Greenbrier East at 4:30 p.m., Saturday.
GEORGE WASHINGTON 4 19 14 12 — 49: Ho 3-5 2-4 0-0 8, Fore 0-0 0-0 2-4 2, Lacy 5-10 2-5 0-0 12, Thornhill 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 2-7 0-0 0-2 4, Evans 2-3 1-1 2-2 7, Mallory 1-4 1-4 0-0 3, Lohan 4-8 1-3 4-8 12. Totals: 17-37 8-17 0-0 8.
CABELL MIDLAND 14 7 11 20 — 52: Wheeler 4-8 1-2 0-0 9, Aldridge 0-1 0-1 0-0 0, Graves 1-3 0-1 0-0 2, Porter 0-3 0-2 0-0 0, Matthews 0-3 0-0 0-0 0, R. Allie 4-5 2-4 2-3 12, J. Allie 6-15 4-8 4-4 20, Lewis 1-3 0-1 4-4 6, Willis 1-2 1-1 0-0 3.
Rebounds: GW 21 (Evans 7), CM 26 (Wheeler 6). Steals: GW 5 (Lohan 2), CM 5 (Potter 2, J. Allie 2). Blocked shots: GW 1 (Lohan), CM 1 (Lewis). Turnovers: GW 13, CM 9. Fouls: GW 14, CM 6. Fouled out: none. Technical fouls: none.