RIPLEY, W.Va. — Cabell Midland's girls and Hurricane's boys won Class AAA, Region IV cross country championships Thursday at Cedar Lakes.
Knights freshman Savannah Pritt placed second in 19:19.21. Her teammates Quinn Hazelett and Tatum McKenna ran fifth and sixth, respectively, and Cabell Midland's Kate Meek paced eighth as the team earned 33 points.
Hurricane, paced by individual winner Audrey Hall in 18:54.67, was second with 52 points. Parkersburg was third with 70, followed by Ripley with 98, Huntington High 125, Spring Valley 179 and Parkersburg South 199.
Redskins runners took the top three spots in the boys race. Sophomore Ty Steorts won in 15:48.60. Aaron Kidd was second in 15:51.34 and Nick Kennedy third in 16:15.77.
Hurricane finished with 18 points. Cabell Midland was second with 49, ahead of Parkersburg South with 83, Parkersburg 97, Huntington High 115, Spring Valley 195 and Ripley 205.
Winfield won the Class AA championship with 20 points. Wayne was second with 49 and Nitro third with 58. The Generals' Brayden Marshall won the race in 16:09.75. Winfield's Justin Lipscomb ran second in 16:46.92.
Winfield also won the girls crown with 18 points. Wayne was runner-up with 44 and Scott third with 80. Rachel Withrow of Winfield won the race in 19:14.14. The Generals' Ava Ethridge was second in 19:36.17.
Williamstown won the boys Class A title with 21 points. Buffalo was second with 35 and Wirt County third with 74. The Yellowjackets' Chase Trembly was the individual winner in 16:31, 23 seconds ahead of teammate and runner-up Julian Johnson.
Williamstown also won the girls championship, with 16 points. Ravenswood was second with 43 and Wirt County third with 70. The Yellowjackets' Brianna Winsett was the individual winner in 20:09, beating runner-up and teammate Ava Lightfritz by 22 seconds.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.