Tri-State sports roundup

RIPLEY, W.Va. — Cabell Midland's girls and Hurricane's boys won Class AAA, Region IV cross country championships Thursday at Cedar Lakes.

Knights freshman Savannah Pritt placed second in 19:19.21. Her teammates Quinn Hazelett and Tatum McKenna ran fifth and sixth, respectively, and Cabell Midland's Kate Meek paced eighth as the team earned 33 points.

