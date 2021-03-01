HUNTINGTON -- The initial West Virginia Associated Press high school basketball poll of 2021 brought a flood of reaction from Cabell Midland's girls team.
"They haven't seen the practices," Knights standout Kaedlee Potter said. "They have no idea."
"Exactly, if they only knew what we have coming for everyone," Cabell Midland's Hazley Matthews said.
Potter's and Matthews' responses were to Cabell Midland being ranked sixth in the newly created Class AAAA division. The Knights impressed one voter, who picked them No. 1, and received 55 points. Cabell Midland returns nearly everyone, including Alderson Broaddus recruit and leading returning scorer Autumn Lewis from last year's state tournament team. Also back are double-figure scorers Rylee Allie, Jayda Allie, Jazmyn Wheeler and Potter, as well as Matthews, who averaged 16.8 points per game last season at Grace Christian.
George Washington, with returning player of the year and Morehead State University recruit Kalissa Lacy, picked up half of the 10 first-place votes and 80 points to rank No. 1. Wheeling Park earned three first-place nods and 71 points to rank second, followed in the top three by Huntington High, which was awarded one first-place vote and 67 points. The Highlanders return a strong squad featuring Kaitlyn Swann, LaTahaia Jackson, Ravyn Goodson and others, supplemented by the transfer in of Dionna Gray and Imani Hickman from Huntington St. Joe.
Woodrow Wilson (65 points) and Morgantown (57) round out the top five. Parkersburg (41) is seventh, followed by Martinsburg (33), South Charleston (23) and, tied for 10th, Greenbrier East (17) and Bridgeport (17). University (9), Buckhannon-Upshur (5), Capital (5), Spring Valley (4) and Parkersburg South (1) also received votes.
Wayne, with 55 points, is fourth in Class AAA. The Pioneers are led by Alderson Broaddus signee Alana Eves. Fairmont Senior garnered four first-place votes and 86 points to top the division, with North Marion (80) picking up four No. 1 nods to rank second. Nitro (69) is third, Wayne fourth and longtime Class A power Huntington St. Joe (53, one first-place vote) fifth. The Irish, featuring Bethany College signee Ava Lee, were reclassified to Class AA, but are voluntarily playing up. Wheeling Central (53, one first-place vote) tied for fifth.
Winfield (43) is seventh, followed by Lincoln (34), Logan (19) and, tied for 10th, East Fairmont (10) and PikeView (10). Hampshire (7), Grafton (6), Sissonville (6), Philip Barbour (4), Westside (4), Lincoln County (3), Herbert Hoover (2), Lewis County (1) and Shady Spring (1) received votes.
Wyoming East (93 points, four No. 1 votes) is No. 1 in Class AA, followed by Parkersburg Catholic (89, 4), Summers County (75, 1), Frankfort (59), Charleston Catholic (43, 1), St. Marys (36), Williamstown (30), Ritchie County (27), Chapmanville (25) and Mingo Central (13). Others receiving votes were, Magnolia (12), Bluefield (10), Moorefield (10), Trinity (10), Ravenswood (7), Braxton County (3) and Petersburg (1).
In Class A, Tolsia is sixth with 37 points. Traditional power Gilmer County was No. 1 on nine ballots, good for 108 points. Tucker County (73) was second, followed by Calhoun County (57), Tug Valley (55), Pocahontas County (45, 1), Cameron (36), Webster County (35), Greenbrier West (20) and Wood County Christian (18). Clay-Battelle (17), Greater Beckley Christian (12), James Monroe (8), River View (7), Doddridge County (6), East Hardy (5), Van (3), Pendleton County (2), Tygarts Valley (1), Sherman (1), Man (1), Meadow Bridge (1), Wahama (1) and Tyler Consolidated (1) garnered votes.
In the boys poll, Cabell Midland received three first-place votes and 84 points to rank second in Class AAAA, one point behind Martinsburg (85, 5). The Knights return all but one starter, including all-state junior guard Chandler Schmidt, from a squad that made the state tournament each of the last two seasons.
George Washington (76, 1) is third, followed by Wheeling Park (66) and, tied for fifth, Woodrow Wilson (49) and Morgantown (49, 1) in the top five. St. Albans (28) is seventh, University (24) eighth, Musselman (21) ninth and Jefferson (15) 10th. Capital (14), Parkersburg South (14), Huntington (9), South Charleston (4), Washington (4), Hedgesville (3), Buckhannon-Upshur (3) and Parkersburg (2) also received votes.
Robert C. Byrd (98, 8) tops Class AAA, with Wheeling Central (62, 1) second, Nitro (60, 1) and Shady Spring (60) tied for third, Fairmont Senior (47), fifth, Logan (46) sixth, North Marion (43) seventh, Clarksburg Notre Dame (35) eighth, Berkeley Spring (31) ninth and Lincoln (22) 10th. Others receiving votes were, Westside (17), Hampshire (12), Lincoln County (5), Scott (5), Trinity (4), Keyser (1), Herbert Hoover (1) and PikeView (1).
Poca, led by University of Virginia commit Isaac McKneely is No. 1 in Class AA with 94 points and six first-place votes. Charleston Catholic (74) tied Bluefield (74, 3) and Williamstown (74, 1) at No. 2. Magnolia (40) is fifth, followed by Chapmanville (35), St. Marys (34), Parkersburg Catholic (28), Frankfort (25) and Ritchie County (14). Others receiving votes were, Braxton County (11), Huntington St. Joe (10), Summers County (7), Moorefield (7), Wyoming East (6), Mingo Central (5), Ravenswood (4), Petersburg (3), Buffalo (3), Roane County (1) and South Harrison (1).
Tolsia (48, 1) was eighth in Class A, topped by Greater Beckley Christian (89, 4) Pendleton County (75,2) was second, Greenbrier West (70, 1) third, Man (63, 2) fourth and Tug Valley (48, 1) fifth. Webster County (34) was sixth, followed by Clay-Battelle (31), Tolsia, Weirton Madonna (18) and James Monroe (16). Others receiving votes included, Wahama (15), Gilmer County (13), Doddridge County (13), Cameron (12), East Hardy (10), Meadow Bridge (5), Sherman (4), Pocahontas County (3), Richwood (3), Tucker County (3), Mount View (1) and Tyler Consolidated (1).