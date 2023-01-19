HUNTINGTON — Cabell Midland’s girls basketball team ran its win streak to four on Thursday with a 55-45 win over Huntington.
The win streak matches the Knights’ longest of the season and ran its overall record to 11-2 overall along with a 5-0 record now in the Mountain State Athletic Conference.
Three Midland players scored in double figures in the win for the Associated Press No. 3 girls team in Class AAAA.
Jayda Allie led Cabell Midland with 13 points and Sophi Aldridge scored 11 for the Knights. However, it was the play off the bench that drew praise from coach Randy Templeton.
“Sophie Kelly, that freshman, came in and just changed the game,” Templeton said.
Kelly saw action for about four minutes during the game, the coach said, but scored four points and grabbed six rebounds for the Knights.
Additionally, Taylor Parsons came off the bench and added 10 points for the Knights.
“Taylor Parsons hit those 3s and that’s what she’s done all year long,” Templeton said. “Seems like that kid comes in and knocks a 3 down when we need it.”
It was a 2-point field goal by Parsons that changed the game.
Cabell Midland took a 20-6 lead after the first quarter, but Huntington (7-6, 4-2) rallied early in the second period.
The Highlanders started the quarter with a 7-0 run behind a free throw from Bentleigh Cristus and field goals by Amaya Smith, Ella Giles and Jada Turner.
Parsons snapped the streak with a 3-pointer, but Huntington pulled to within 23-19 of Midland behind a pair of treys from Turner and Giles.
Allie, Aldridge, Josie Graves and Jazmyn Wheeler then scored the next nine points to send Midland to halftime with a 32-20 lead.
Parsons hit a second 3-pointer with 2:55 left in the third period that put Midland ahead 41-30.
Huntington (7-6, 4-2) got 13 points from Jada Turner and 10 from Amara Jackson. Highlanders coach Lonnie Lucas said his team beat itself with missed layups and foul shots throughout the game, but particularly in the fourth quarter.
The No. 5 team in the Class AAAA poll shot 10 of 22 from the foul line in the game.
“They executed better than we did,” Lucas said. “It’s simple, but they were much better.”
Cabell Midland’s win was the second during a four-game stretch on the road and it will play at No. 2 Wheeling Park on Friday.
Huntington will play its next game on Wednesday at home against St. Albans.
The contest was the only regular season game the Knights and Highlanders will play against each other.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.