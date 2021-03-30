PARKERSBURG — Cabell Midland split a girls-boys high school basketball doubleheader vs. Parkersburg on Tuesday.
The Knights’ girls used a balance attack to roll over the Big Reds 64-42. Rylee Allie led the Knights, ranked third in Class AAAA, with 17 points and three assists. Jazmyn Wheeler scored 12 points and grabbed six rebounds. Autumn Lewis scored 11 points and pulled down eight rebounds. Jayda Allie scored 11 points. K.K. Potter, back from a knee injury, snared seven rebounds.
Rylee Allie opened the game with a 3-pointer and Cabell Midland (6-2), which led 14-11 after one quarter, never trailed. The Knights then used an 18-3 run to enter halftime ahead 32-14. Rylee Allie scored 13 points in the first half. The Knights broke open the contest in the third period, leading 51-25.
Parkersburg (5-7) struggled, missing its first 15 3-point shots.
Cabell Midland returns to action at home vs. Spring Valley on Thursday.
CABELL MIDLAND 14 18 19 13 — 64: Wheeler 5 2-4 12, Potter 0 1-2 1, R. Allie 7 0-0 17, J. Allie 5 0-0 11, Lewis 3 3-6 11, Aldridge 2 0-0 6, Graves 1 0-0 2, Vaughn 0 0-0 0, K. Wallis 2 0-2 4. Totals: 25 6-14 64.
PARKERSBURG 11 3 11 17 — 42: Harvey 0 2-2 2, Barrett 5 0-1 10, Mason 1 2-4 4, Florence 5 0-0 12, Slack 1 0-2 2, Balog 3 2-2 10, Hilling 1 0-0 2. Totals: 16 6-11 42.
Boys
PARKERSBURG 69, CABELL MIDLAND 59: The Big Reds upset the fourth-ranked team in Class AAAA behind 23 points from Bryson Singer.
Carson Dennis scored 18 points and Austin Fleming 11 for Parkersburg (2-5), which outscored the Knights 20-6 in the second quarter to take a 36-19 lead into halftime.
Cabell Midland shot poorly early, making only one of 13 3-point shots and 6 of 27 field goal attempts.
Chandler Schmidt led the Knights with 23 points.
CABELL MIDLAND 13 6 19 21 — 59: Sweeney 4 0-0 9, D. Schmidt 2 2-4 7, Riggio 4 0-0 8, Schmidt 6 10-13 23, Taylor 2 1-2 6, Eastone 0 0-0 0, Frost 2 1-3 6. Totals: 20 14-22 59.
PARKERSBURG 16 20 16 17 — 69: Singer 8 6-8 23, Fleming 4 3-5 11, McCale 3 0-0 7, Kopec 1 4-4 6, Dennis 6 3-6 18, Hancock 0 0-0 0, Bryan 1 0-0 2, Martin 1 0-2 2, Dailey 0 0-0 0, Cyrus 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 16-25 69.