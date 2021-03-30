The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

PHS Mya Barrett trapped.JPG
Buy Now

Parkersburg's Mya Barrett puts up a shot against The Cabell Midland Knights girl's basketball team on Tuesday.

 Submitted photo

PARKERSBURG — Cabell Midland split a girls-boys high school basketball doubleheader vs. Parkersburg on Tuesday.

The Knights’ girls used a balance attack to roll over the Big Reds 64-42. Rylee Allie led the Knights, ranked third in Class AAAA, with 17 points and three assists. Jazmyn Wheeler scored 12 points and grabbed six rebounds. Autumn Lewis scored 11 points and pulled down eight rebounds. Jayda Allie scored 11 points. K.K. Potter, back from a knee injury, snared seven rebounds.

Rylee Allie opened the game with a 3-pointer and Cabell Midland (6-2), which led 14-11 after one quarter, never trailed. The Knights then used an 18-3 run to enter halftime ahead 32-14. Rylee Allie scored 13 points in the first half. The Knights broke open the contest in the third period, leading 51-25.

Parkersburg (5-7) struggled, missing its first 15 3-point shots.

Cabell Midland returns to action at home vs. Spring Valley on Thursday.

CABELL MIDLAND 14 18 19 13 — 64: Wheeler 5 2-4 12, Potter 0 1-2 1, R. Allie 7 0-0 17, J. Allie 5 0-0 11, Lewis 3 3-6 11, Aldridge 2 0-0 6, Graves 1 0-0 2, Vaughn 0 0-0 0, K. Wallis 2 0-2 4. Totals: 25 6-14 64.

PARKERSBURG 11 3 11 17 — 42: Harvey 0 2-2 2, Barrett 5 0-1 10, Mason 1 2-4 4, Florence 5 0-0 12, Slack 1 0-2 2, Balog 3 2-2 10, Hilling 1 0-0 2. Totals: 16 6-11 42.

Boys

PARKERSBURG 69, CABELL MIDLAND 59: The Big Reds upset the fourth-ranked team in Class AAAA behind 23 points from Bryson Singer.

Carson Dennis scored 18 points and Austin Fleming 11 for Parkersburg (2-5), which outscored the Knights 20-6 in the second quarter to take a 36-19 lead into halftime.

Cabell Midland shot poorly early, making only one of 13 3-point shots and 6 of 27 field goal attempts.

Chandler Schmidt led the Knights with 23 points.

CABELL MIDLAND 13 6 19 21 — 59: Sweeney 4 0-0 9, D. Schmidt 2 2-4 7, Riggio 4 0-0 8, Schmidt 6 10-13 23, Taylor 2 1-2 6, Eastone 0 0-0 0, Frost 2 1-3 6. Totals: 20 14-22 59.

PARKERSBURG 16 20 16 17 — 69: Singer 8 6-8 23, Fleming 4 3-5 11, McCale 3 0-0 7, Kopec 1 4-4 6, Dennis 6 3-6 18, Hancock 0 0-0 0, Bryan 1 0-0 2, Martin 1 0-2 2, Dailey 0 0-0 0, Cyrus 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 16-25 69.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you