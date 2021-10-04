HUNTINGTON -- Cabell Midland takes to the golf course Tuesday in quest of a fourth high school state championship.
The 36-hole state tournament will be played Tuesday and Wednesday on the Jones Course at Oglebay Resort. Eight qualifying teams from each classification will compete, teeing off at 8:30 a.m. each day. Wheeling Park is the defending Class AAA champion and St. Marys will try to make it three in a row in Class A.
The Knights won Class AAA titles in 2000, 2015 and 2016. Cabell Midland was runner-up in 2004, 2013 and 2017.
The Knights figure to be one of the stronger contenders, joining George Washington, Wheeling Park and Woodrow Wilson. Hurricane, John Marshall, Jefferson and Washington also are in the hunt.
Cabell Midland is led by Cameron Jarvis, who finished fifth in last year's state tournament. The Knights also feature two-time girls state champion Taylor Sargent, who was 12th in 2020, freshman sensation Jack Michael, senior Evan Jarvis, who was 24th last year, and Siggi Olaffson and Caden McComas, who tied for 30th in 2020.
"This is probably not our best team, but it's the most depth we've ever had and it's very good depth," Cabell Midland coach Matt Stead said. "You get to Siggy and Evan and Caden's a senior, too. I wish we could bring two teams up here. They all have good attitudes."
Michael has given the Knights a significant boost. Stead said he is impressed with the youngster's play.
"Rarely do you have a freshman come in with that kind of ability," Stead said. "He's definitely one of those special players. He competed all summer long on the Callaway Tour and other events. Even though he's a freshman he has playing experience."
The veteran Knights have welcomed Michael.
"He's really fit well in our lineup," Stead said. "That give Taylor Sargent less pressure to perform. In past years, if Taylor and Cameron didn't play well we just didn't have a shot. Now, they know someone has their back."
Michael has less experience at Oglebay than do his teammates, but Stead said he thinks the ninth-grader can handle it.
"Jack is only one I'm concerned about experience-wise, but he has so much experience in national events that's it's not really a concern," Stead said. "Our other golfers can play this course in their sleep. Cameron is our leader. I feel good. We've built toward this for four years."
The Class AA includes, Herbert Hoover, Keyser, Philip Barbour, Point Pleasant, North Marion, Roane County, Shady Spring, and Winfield. Class A qualifiers are Calhoun County, Clarksburg Notre Dame, Gilbert, Moorefield, Pocahontas County, St. Marys, Summers County and Wheeling Central.