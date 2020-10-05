ONA — Cabell Midland will seek to win its fourth West Virginia high school golf state championship Tuesday and Wednesday.
The Knights, who won state tiles in 2000, 2015 and 2016, play for another trophy at the Ogelbay Park Resort’s 6,800-yard, par-71 Speidel Course in Wheeling. The tournament tees off at 8:30 a.m.
Cabell Midland coach Matt Steed said he thinks his veteran squad has a chance to win it all.
“I do,” Steed said. “I think a handful of teams can win it and we’re in that mix. George Washington is the most-talented team here. They’ll be really tough. Wheeling Park has a good team and they’re familiar with the course, so they’re extremely tough. Parkersburg South is very good. I like our chances.”
The Knights are led by Cameron Jarvis, who expects to challenge 2019 medalist Ryan Bilby of Brooke. Evan Jarvis, Siggi Olafsson and Taylor Sargent round out Cabell Midland’s roster. Sargent was medalist in the state girls tournament in 2019 and finished third this season.
“Cameron should compete for the overall title,” Steed said. “That helps our team. He has played well for us all season and has been here.”
Bilby presents a tough target for any golfer chasing him. The three-time Ohio Valley Athletic Conference champion, he shot a course-record 8-under-par, 64, in the regional tournament at the Williams Golf Course in Weirton, West Virginia. James Salvatori of Wheeling Park, making its 12th state tournament appearance in 13 years, also is a threat to win its first title since 2014. The Patriots were runner-up in 2019. Salvatori’s teammates Noah Seiverston and Gavin Goodrich also are contenders and that trio has many pegging Wheeling Park as the team favorite in Class AAA.
Buckhannon-Upshur and Washington also bring strong teams.
Cabell Midland, though, enters with lofty expectations. The Knights feature four strong players and no weak links.
“We expect to win or be second or third in every tournament we play,” Stead said. “We’ve been young the past couple of seasons and now we’re not. We have several golfers who can shoot in the 70s or low 80s. Very few teams have that kind of depth.”
Steed said Sargent’s experience in the girls state tournament helps her deal with the pressure of this week’s event.
“Last year here, Taylor struggled a little bit,” Steed said. “She didn’t hit the ball far. She’s grown a lot since then and is ready for the challenge.”
Steed said Evan Jarvis and Olaffson will be key and he has great confidence in both.
“Evan surprised us in the regional tournament,” Steed said of Evan Jarvis, who shot 81 at that event. “He’s playing well right now. Siggy has been the hottest player we’ve had. He’s one of pour most-improved players and he’s feeling good.”
Cabell Midland would love to give Cabell County schools a state title for the second consecutive season. Huntington High won the tournament last year.
In Class AA, Kiley Cole of Wayne is looking for a high individual finish.