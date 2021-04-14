HUNTINGTON -- Huntington High's girls basketball coaching staff's game plan for Cabell Midland involves moving from the darkness into the light.
Head coach Lonnie Lucas and assistants Whitney Bays and Abby Conley emerged from a dark room where they watched game film with their players into the brightness of the Lucas-Archer Gym Tuesday to see the Knights defeat Spring Valley 71-53.
The top-seeded Highlanders (11-1), ranked No. 2 in Class AAAA, entertain the second-seeded and top-ranked Knights at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Region IV, Section 1 championship game.
"Whitney's really good at breaking down film," Lucas said of the former HHS and Purdue University star. "She points out little things nobody else sees."
Conley said she was pleased with how the Highlanders responded to the video session, but said what they learned must translate to the court.
"I think they understand what we were talking about," Conley said. "Now they need to show it in their effort."
Effort appears to be the theme of the showdown of archrivals, which didn't meet in the regular season for the first time since consolidation created the schools in the mid-1990s.
“I was not happy about our defensive effort,” Cabell Midland coach Matt Adkins said after his team's victory over the Timberwolves. “We can’t do that Thursday.”
Cabell Midland comes in confident. The Knights defeated George Washington 54-53 in the Mountain State Conference championship game Saturday five days after G.W. clobbered the visiting Highlanders 78-59. Those results were key in Cabell Midland overtaking HHS for the top spot in the Associated Press poll.
The Knights losses were 68-55 at Boyd County on March 13 and 51-41 at Wheeling Park one week later. Boyd County featured a roster loaded with college recruits, including Huntington St. Joe transfers Hannah Roberts (South Carolina-Upstate) and Laney Whitmore (Fairmont State).
Huntington High, too, is led by a pair of former Irish players in juniors Dionna Gray, named by MaxPreps the state's premier player, and Imani Hickman, who averages a double-double per game. Senior Kaiti Swan, a Potomac State signee, joins Ravyn Goodson and Latahia Jackson in a star-studded starting five. HHS features a deep bench, with Amara Jackson, Niko Huffman, Aaliyah Sheffield and Daijahnae Anderson strong contributors. Anderson scored nine points and pulled down 10 rebounds Saturday in a 70-46 thrashing of Capital.
Cabell Midland is paced by a college signee of its on in Autumn Lewis, who is headed to Alderson Broaddus. Lewis scored 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds Tuesday. Jayda Allie, Rylee Allie, Jazmyn Wheeler and K.K. Potter round out a talented starting five that created 20 turnovers against Spring Valley. Sophi Aldridge comes off the bench and is one of the state's better freshmen. The Knights are hurt by the loss of Grace Christian transfer Hazley Matthews, who broke her hand during practice last week.
“It’s always a fun game and atmosphere,” Cabell Midland coach Matt Adkins said of playing HHS. “That it’s for the sectional title adds to it.”
Huntington High has won 12 of the last 17 in the series, but Cabell Midland has taken five of the last six, including the two most recent.
The winner likely gains the top seed in the Region IV tournament next week.