HUNTINGTON -- Cabell Midland’s plans for the big show are the same as they were for the Class AAA Region IV wrestling tournament on Feb. 19 at Hurricane High School.
“Practicing hard, getting ready,” Knights coach Louden Goodpaster said. “Make sure we’re ready to compete.”
The 75th West Virginia state wrestling tournament is scheduled Thursday through Saturday at Mountain Health Arena. Divisions are Class AAA and Class AA-A.
Cabell Midland had three wrestlers win regional titles, tying Parkersburg for second behind champion Parkersburg South with five, and 11 state qualifiers overall. Midland's Winners were Seth Holt at 132 pounds, Nick Giompalo at 182 and Logan Fischer at 195.
“It’s the same as any other tournament,” Giompalo said. “Be humble and be in the moment. Grind now and work hard.”
Giompalo, Fischer and Holt have something in common. All were ranked No. 4 in their weight classes in the poll done on Feb. 18. At 182, Aydan Edwards of Parkersburg South was No. 1, Hunter Nixon of Wheeling Park second and Klypsan Wallace of Jon Marshall third. At 195, Brock Kehler of University was No. 1, Parker Bentley of Musselman second and Seth Anderson of George Washington third. At 132, Moses Eads of St. Albans held No. 1, Nate Shelek of Wheeling Park second and Carl Cochran of John Marshall third.
“A good bunch (of kids),” Goodpaster said of his Knights. “They’ll be all right.”
Giompalo notched a wild 4-3 win over Edwards in the regional finals. He thought he had won 4-3 in regulation, but the match got restarted with just a minute left in the third period (making it a 7-plus-minute match). Giompalo prevailed.
Huntington High coach Rob Archer kind of has the same outlook for his team, which finished second in the regional.
“Work and be ready,” Archer said. “I was happy for the kids the way they performed.”
The Highlanders had two regional winners. They were Jesiah Winters at 126 pounds and Robby Martin at 285.
Winters had competed at 138 pounds for most of the season, then opted to drop to 126.
“He did a good job,” Winters said. “It’s a tough weight class.”
Winters was ranked No. 3 at his weight behind Matthew McAfee of St. Albans and Landon Hoffman of Spring Mills. At 285, Martin is behind Jackson Evans of Woodrow Wilson, Jeffery Jones of Parkersburg and Dyllan Haseleu of Morgantown. Morgan edged Jones 10-9 for the regional title thanks to a takedown in the final 10 seconds.
“His confidence level is going up,” Archer said.
Defending state champs are Parkersburg South in Class AAA and Point Pleasant in Class AA-A. In separate scoring for Class A schools, Moorefield came out on top, a winner by half a point over Cameron.
In the first coaches poll on Nov. 15, Parkersburg South was first and Wheeling Park fifth. In the Feb. 18 poll, Wheeling Park was No. 1 (where it’s been starting with the second poll) and Parkersburg South had climbed from as low as No. 7 back to second. Point Pleasant has ruled Class AA and Cameron in Class A all season.
Region 1 champ Wheeling Park comes in as the favorite in Class AAA. The Patriots last won a state title in 2006. Other teams to watch include Parkersburg South, seeking a seventh straight championship, Spring Mills and University.
In the regular season, University edged Wheeling Park 34-32 in a dual. At the North Canton (Ohio) Holiday Invitational, Wheeling Park finished second to Wadsworth. Wheeling Park won the Wheeling Park Duals. In the West Virginia State Team Duals, Parkersburg South won and University placed second. In the OVAC Tournament, Wheeling Park won, University took second and Parkersburg South fourth.
“We need to stay more consistent,” Parkersburg South coach Shaun Smith said after his team prevailed in Class AAA in the WSAZ Invitational held at Mountain Health Arena. “The thing is we know Wheeling Park. We’ve seen them. I’m hopeful we can find enough to push through.”
Two special introductions are planned Saturday prior to the finals. New inductees into the West Virginia Chapter of the National Hall of Fame along with any West Virginia state champions will march out prior to the title round.