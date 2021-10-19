HAMIN, W.Va. -- Cabell Midland and Huntington High won girls soccer sectional tournament games Monday at Lincoln County High School.
Olivia Charles scored seven goals to lead the Knights to a 12-0 triumph over the host Panthers. Sophie Weiler and C.J. Johnson scored to lift the Highlanders over the Timberwolves.
Huntington High and Cabell Midland advanced to the championship at 7 p.m., Thursday in Ona.
HURRICANE 4, RIPLEY 1: Four different players scored and two others handed out assists as the host Redskins (13-2-5) beat the Vikings.
Madison Francs, Lauren Dye, Lilly Lucas and Avery Hale scored for Hurricane. Ayla Assi and Mady Jo Lunsforrd assisted. Makayla Wriston scored off a pass from Kaitlyn Lawrence for Ripley.
Football
SYMMES VALLEY 34, PORTSMOUTH NOTRE DAME 28: Levi Niece carried 17 times for 124 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Vikings past the Titans in a key Southern Ohio Conference game in Willow Wood, Ohio.
Grayson Walsh returned an interception 65 yards for a touchdown for Symmes Valley, which plays at Northwest (5-4, 4-0) at 7 p.m. Friday in the SOC Division I championship game.
Gavin Hart ran for 124 yards and two touchdowns for Portsmouth Notre Dame (6-3, 2-2). Dylan Seison caught four passes for 100 yards.
WHEELERSBURG 30, LUCASVILLE VALLEY 0: The Pirates jumped to a 21-0 lead and rolled to a victory over the host Indians. Jake Darling ran 8 yards for a TD and Ethan Glover 3 yards for a score before Bryson Stamper threw a 33-yard touchdown pass to Josh Clark for a three-score halftime lead. Eli Jones added a 79-yard scoring strike to Casey Doerr. Cole Frazier blocked a punt out of the end zone for a safety to set the score.
Wheelersburg (6-3 overall, 4-0 SOC) entertain Portsmouth West at 7 p.m. Friday for the SOC Division II championship.
SCIOTOVILLE EAST 44, GREEN 8: Leviticus Justice, Matthew Flannery, Austin Baughman, Cameron Justice and Dylan Fitzgerald scored to lead the Titans past the visiting Bobcats. Abe McBee scored for Green.
Boys soccer
WINFIELD 14, TUG VALLEY 0: Rucker Smith scored four goals and Tyson Freeman scored three and issued a trio of assists as the Generals clobbered the Panthers in sectional tournament play.
SOMERSET 2, LAWRENCE COUNTY 0: Andrew Tomlinson scored two goals and Josh Tucker assisted on one as the Briar Jumpers beat the Bulldogs in the first round of the Kentucky state tournament. Landon Lonesky made 12 saves for Somerset (12-5-1). Lawrence County finished 15-3-2.
Volleyball
ASHLAND 3, FAIRVIEW 1: The VolleyCats (20-10) defeated the Eagles 25-9, 21-25, 25-18, 25-20 in the 64th District tournament semifinals in Cannonsburg, Kentucky. Fairview finished 26-10.
BOYD COUNTY 3, ROSE HILL CHRISTIAN 0: The Lions swept the Royals 25-16, 25-17, 25-10 in a Kentucky 64th District semifinal in Cannonsburg, Kentucky. The Lions (29-1) play host to Ashland for the title at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Rose Hill Christian finished 12-10.
REPORT RESULTS: Coaches and statisticians may report results of high school sporting events by e-mailing hdsports@hdmediallc.com.