ONA — In exactly 18 years, Gracie Hightower transformed from a 7-pound, 12-ounce, 21-inch bundle of joy into a 6-foot college center fielder.
On her 18th birthday Friday, Hightower became the latest in a long line of Cabell Midland High School softball stars to sign to play at the next level, inking her name to a National Letter of Intent with West Virginia Wesleyan College where she plans to study nursing.
Her signing came eight years to the day that her sister, Julia, signed with West Liberty University.
“I thank God for the opportunity to play softball in college,” Hightower said. “I thank my parents, family, teammates, all my coaches and the West Virginia Wesleyan coaches for all they’ve done for me.”
Hightower chose Wesleyan over offers from several schools and a preferred walk-on offer from the University of Tennessee. She will receive the equivalent of a full scholarship.
A volleyball, track and basketball standout at various points, Hightower drew praise from a variety of people who coached her.
“Gracie never lets us down on the field,” said Knights softball coach Herman Beckett, who said Hightower is one of the top three players in West Virginia. “She comes to practice every day with her lunch bucket, ready to work. She gets on base and moves people over. Wesleyan is getting one of the steals of the century getting her. She can play anywhere she wants.”
Former Cabell Midland volleyball coach Julie Brumfield also praised Hightower.
“She’s a great athlete and teammate,” Brumfield said. “She always encouraged the other girls. She’s a great student and everything a coach wants in a player. Wesleyan got a steal in Gracie.”
Knights girls basketball coach Matt Adkins said Hightower is talented and gets the most out of her considerable abilities.
“Gracie’s been taught a work ethic,” Adkins said. “She’s a hard worker and has played through injuries that I don’t know how she played through. She wanted to be there for her team.”
Cabell Midland athletic director, track and cross country coach Chris Parsons said he hated to see Hightower give up running for softball after doing both, but added that she made a wise decision, even though she was a strong runner.
“She’s a special kid,” Parsons said. “She’s an athlete. No matter what sport she takes on she’s good at it, and some of them she’s great at.”
Hightower posted an on-base percentage better than .500 last season and also hit with power. She batted .464 and was stellar on defense.
“Gracie’s a natural outfielder,” Beckett said. “She’s not afraid to get dirty. She’d run through a fence, climb a fence to take away a home run. Anytime she got on base it was magic seeing what would happen next. She’s one of the few players I’ve ever just given the green light to steal whenever she thought she could make it.”
Hightower blushed at the bevy of compliments and also when the crowd of several dozen fellow students and adults sang “Happy Birthday” to her. She also said she is excited about playing at Wesleyan, located in Buckhannon and a member of the NCAA Division II Mountain East Conference.
“For the longest time I thought I was going to Marshall,” Hightower said. “That didn’t happen, and about a month ago Wesleyan’s coaches contacted me. I visited and like it. Wesleyan has the best nursing program in the state. I told my parents I could see myself there.”