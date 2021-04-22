HUNTINGTON — If Cabell Midland High School’s softball team needs a theme song, Aerosmith’s 1993 hit “Livin’ on the Edge” might suffice.
One night after scoring seven runs in their final at bat to rally past Lincoln County 10-9, the Knights (7-1) scored nine runs in the last two innings of a come-from-behind 19-13 victory over Huntington High (2-5).
“I kind of like it,” freshman shortstop Quinn Ballengee said of the high-scoring, exciting games.
“I don’t like it at all,” senior first baseman Rielly Lucas said.
“I don’t like needing to score late to win.”
Ballengee and Lucas each homered for Cabell Midland, which went yard five times in overcoming a six-run deficit. Winning pitcher Jess Terry, Olivia Pelfrey and Hailey Roe also hit long balls, joining the Highlanders’ Caelin Marcum and Jayda McCoy, each of whom smashed one.
“We can hit,” Knights coach Herman Beckett said. “That kind of score is all right as long as we win.”
The Highlanders were hot early, scoring four runs in the first inning with McCoy doubling in two as part of a 3-for-5, five-RBI effort. After Cabell Midland took advantage of three HHS errors to score five times in the second, Huntington High responded with five runs of its own in the bottom of the inning. McCoy’s three-run homer that barely stayed inside the leftfield foul pole was the big hit, backed by Hannah Adkins’ two-run double.
The Highlanders made it 11-5 in the third when Marcum smashed a two-run homer, but Terry smacked a two-run dinger in the fourth as the Knights scored four times. Huntington High scored twice more in the bottom of the inning as Lexi Black tripled home Shaylie Collins, then scored on an infield hit by Marcum.
The Highlanders bats went cold after that, however, and Cabell Midland’s heated up. Ballengee’s homer in the fifth cut the deficit to 13-10. One inning later, Terry singled in two runs, Roe and Jenna Dorsey each drove in one and Lucas hit a two-run homer to give the Knights a 16-13 lead. Lucas’ blast proved to be the winning hit.
In the seventh, Pelfrey led off with a home run to straight-away center and Roe followed with a shot to left to make it 18-13. Dorsey then tripled into the rightfield corner and scored when Maddie Meadows grounded into a fielder’s choice.
Dorsey went 5 for 5 with three RBI. Terry finished 3 for 6 and drove in four. Lucas was 4 for 5 with two RBI. Sydni Burko had a pair of doubles and one RBI in four at bats. Roe was 2 for 5 with two RBI. Meadows went 2 for 5.
Black and Marcum each went 4 for 5 for Huntington High. Sydney Earwood was 2 for 4.
“Huntington High has really, really improved,” Beckett said.
Highlanders coach Shawna Francis said the loss was disappointing, but the competitiveness encouraging.
“We’ve work hard,” Francis said. “The girls have put in the time.”
CABELL MIDLAND 050 416 3 — 19 21 1
HUNTINGTON HIGH 452 200 0 — 13 15 5
Lunsford, Terry (2) and Pelfrey; Bias-Smith, Howard (3) and Langdon.
Hitting: (CM) Terry 3-6 HR 4 RBI, Lucas 4-5 2B HR 2 RBI, Burko 2-4 2 2B 2 RBI, Roe 2-5 HR 2 RBI, Dorsey 5-5 HR 3 RBI, Meadows 2-5; (HH) Black 4-5 3B, Marcum 4-5 HR, McCoy 3-5 2B HR 5 RBI, Earwood 2-4.