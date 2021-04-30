CHARLESTON — Cabell Midland took offense to speculation that it couldn’t beat George Washington three times in one season, then used defense to prove that it could.
The second-seeded Knights (14-3) held the third-seeded Patriots (14-4) to a season-low 35 points Friday night in the Class AAAA semifinals of the girls state basketball tournament at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. The triumph sends Cabell Midland into Saturday’s 8 p.m. championship game vs. arch rival and No. 1 seed Huntington High (15-1).
“It was a battle,” Knights coach Matt Adkins said. “They made a couple of runs, but our girls held their composure.”
Senior guard Kalissa Lacy, a Morehead State University signee, scored 17 points for G.W., but had to work hard for them against the sticky defense of Jayda Allie. Lacy made just 5 of 19 shots, 1 of 7 from 3-point range, one night after scoring 37 in a 68-49 quarterfinal win over Woodrow Wilson.
“She’s tough,” Cabell Midland’s Jayda Allie, who guarded Lacy man to man, said of the Patriots’ star. “You have to keep her off the 3-point line. You can’t let her set her feet and shoot.”
Cabell Midland came out hot, racing to a 14-5 lead, but George Washington scored the last four points of the first quarter to gain some confidence and cool the Knights’ momentum heading into what proved to be a sloppy second quarter in which Cabell Midland made one of 10 shots.
Lacy kept the Patriots in the game with 10 first-half points. G.W., though, missed three opportunities to take the lead and trailed 17-16 at halftime.
The Knights, though, scored the first nine points of the third period to seize control. Lacy’s basket with 4:22 left in the third pulled the Patriots within 26-18, but they never moved closer as Cabell Midland led by as many as 18 in the fourth quarter.
“We didn’t shoot well, but we took the shots we normally take,” G.W. coach Jamie Lamaster said. “I thought we were a couple of shots from them getting stressed. A lot of times the first three or four minutes of the third quarter is the difference in the game and it was.”
Jazmyn Wheeler led Cabell Midland with 11 points and 10 rebounds. She also blocked four shots and made three steals. Allie scored 10 points.
The title showdown with Huntington High is a rematch of the Highlanders’ 60-47 victory on April 15.
“We’ll be ready; they’ll be ready,” Adkins said. “They’ll be ready. It’ll be like two sisters fighting. Mom, lock up the china cabinet.”
GEORGE WASHINGTON 9 7 5 14 — 35: Ho 2-4 0-2 1-2 5, Lacy 5-19 1-7 6-10 17, Lyle-Smith 0-0 0-0 0-1 0, Mallory 2-7 2-6 0-0 6, Lohan 1-9 0-4 0-1 2, Fore 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Evans 2-3 1-1 0-0 5, Riley 0-1 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 12-43 4-20 7–4 35.
CABELL MIDLAND 14 3 15 17 — 49: Wheeler 5-11 1-4 0-0 11, Potter 4-5 0-0 0-1 8, R. Allie 0-6 0-1 5-6 5, J. Allie 4-7 0-2 1-3 10, Lewis 4-7 0-2 1-3 9, Aldridge 2-5 0-1 2-6 6, Graves 0-1 0-0 0-0 0, Matthews 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Wallis 0-0 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 18-42 3-14 10-18 49.
Rebounds: GW 28 (Lyle-Smith 7), CM 35 (Wheeler 10). Team rebounds: GW 4, CM 4. Deadball rebounds: GW 2, CM 5. Steals: GW 9 (Lacy 3, Finley 3), CM 10 (R. Allie 5). Blocked shots: GW 2 (Lohan 2), CM 5 (Wheeler 4). Assists: GW 7 (Lacy 3), CM 11 (R. Allie 4). Turnovers: GW 14, CM 13. Fouls: GW 17, CM 16. Fouled out: Lohan, Lewis. Technical fouls: none.