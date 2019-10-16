HUNTINGTON — Cabell Midland continues its reign as the No. 1-rated team in Class AAA football.
The Knights (7-0) are atop the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission high school football ratings for the fifth consecutive week, garnering 14.14 points Monday after a 54-7 mauling of Princeton on Friday. Cabell Midland visits No. 20 Woodrow Wilson (1-5) at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Four-time defending state champion Martinsburg (7-0) is No. 2, with 13.86 points after last week’s 77-0 blowout of Spring Mills. The Bulldogs entertain undefeated Salem (Virginia) on Friday.
Parkersburg South (6-0, 13.5) is third, followed by Spring Valley (6-1, 11.86) at No. 4. The Timberwolves beat No. 11 Riverside (3-3, 6.67) 40-21 last week and visit No. 26 St. Albans (1-6) at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Musselman (6-1, 11.43) is fifth, followed in the top eight by Wheeling Park (5-1, 11.17), George Washington (4-3, 7.86) and Greenbrier East (4-2, 7.67).
The top 16 teams qualify for the playoffs, with the top eight earning home team designations in the first round.
Huntington High (3-3, 7.0) and Capital (3-3, 7.0) are tied for ninth. The Highlanders host the Cougars at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Spring Mills (3-3, 6.5) is 12th, followed by Parkersburg (3-3, 6.33), Ripley (3-3, 6.17), Hurricane (3-4, 5.86) and South Charleston (2-4, 4.83).
Fairmont Senior (6-0, 13.0) remains atop Class AA. Keyser (6-0, 11.83) is second. Poca (7-0, 11.71), which is at home to No. 35 Scott (1-5, 1.5) at 7 p.m. Friday, is third.
Bridgeport (6-1, 11.14) is fourth. Man (6-0, 10.0) and Oak Glen (7-0, 10.0) are tied for fifth, followed by Frankfort (6-1, 9.86) and Lewis County (5-1, 9.5).
Bluefield (5-1, 9.33) is No. 9, Wyoming East (5-1, 9.0) is 10th and Shady Spring (6-1, 8.71) 11th. A three-way tie exists with Nicholas County (5-2, 8.0), North Marion (4-2, 8.0) and Liberty-Harrison (5-1, 8.0) for 12th. Sissonville (4-2, 7.33) and Mingo Central (4-2, 7.33) are tied at No. 15.
Winfield (4-2, 7.17), coming off a 56-27 loss to Poca, is 17th. The Generals entertain Sissonville at 7 p.m. Friday. Chapmanville (3-3, 5.67) is 23rd, Point Pleasant (1-3, 2.25) 34th, Logan (1-6, 1.43) 37th and Wayne (0-6, 0.0) and Lincoln County (0-7, 0.0) are tied for 39th.
In Class A, Doddridge County (6-0, 8.83) and Pendleton County (6-0, 8.83) share the No. 1 spot. Ritchie County (5-1, 8.17) is third, followed by Williamstown (6-1, 8.0), Greenbrier West (5-1, 7.17), Wheeling Central (4-2, 7.0), Midland Trail (5-2, 7.0) and Weirton Madonna (6-1, 6.86).
Tolsia (4-2, 6.5) enters Friday’s 7:30 p.m. home game with No. 22 Buffalo (3-3, 3.67) in ninth. St. Marys (4-2, 6.0) and Parkersburg Catholic (5-2, 6.0) are tied for 11th. Tyler Consolidated (4-2, 5.5) is 13th, followed by Clay-Battelle (4-2, 5.33), East hardy (4-2, 4.83) and South Harrison (3-3, 4.83).
Tug Valley (3-3, 3.5) is 23rd. Wahama (2-5, 2.14) is 32nd. Hannan (1-5, 1.0) is 37th.