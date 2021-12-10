ONA -- Imagine signing to play football for Alabama, men's basketball for Baylor, or baseball for Mississippi State. ... or soccer for Marshall.
Cabell Midland High School's Ryan Holmes is the rare Tri-State athlete to sign with a current national championship program, writing his name on a National Letter of Intent to play for the Thundering Herd men's soccer team.
"I've known the coach for a long time," Holmes said of Chris Grassie. "I went on a visit a couple of weeks ago and I really liked it. I'm looking forward to going."
Holmes said he also considered the University of Charleston, which is a NCAA Division II national finalist.
One doesn't merely stroll onto the field with the national champions and take over. Holmes, who said he's leaning toward majoring in political science, said he expects the competition level to be well beyond anything he's seen.
"I expect it to be challenging," Holmes said. "I know it's going to be hard. I'll have to work very hard."
A Class AAA all-state midfielder, Holmes said the main influence on him doesn't wear a uniform nor roam the sideline.
"God," Holmes said. "I've been trying to build my character off what His values are. My faith is very important to me. I'm excited to continue on this path he laid out for me."
Holmes signed his letter of intent with a cast on his right hand, which he broke playing soccer. Knights coach Brian McNeel said he wasn't surprised his star player landed a roster spot with Marshall.
"This was four years coming," McNeel said. "Ever since Ryan stepped on a Cabell Midland soccer field, it's been impressive to watch him play. He pushed himself harder than anyone else. He pushed his teammates. He is a great student. He works extremely hard and gives 100 percent at everything he does. I had him in soccer and in class. I'm proud of him and what he has worked for."
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.