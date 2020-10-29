ONA — Rarely is Cabell Midland an underdog in boys cross country, especially on its home course, but Knights coach Chris Parsons said his team is just that entering the state meet Saturday.
University and Morgantown high schools, which are just 7 miles apart, are deemed by Parsons and many other coaches as the favorites in the Class AAA field. Cabell Midland, winner of five state titles since 2009, also figures to be in the mix.
“University is the team to beat,” Parsons said. “They’re strong. After that, it’s up for grabs. We’re in there. Morgantown is good. Hurricane is good. It should be quite an experience.”
Josh Edwards, a junior at University, is the defending state champion and individual favorite. The Gatorade runner of the year in West Virginia, he has a personal-best time of 15:14.5 across 5,000 meters. He helped the Hawks to a runner-up finish to Morgantown last season. His main challenger appears to be Franklin Angelos of Parkersburg, the Region IV champion in 16:04.7. Chris Lucas of Hampshire also figures to be in the running for top honors.
Edwards teams with Keegan Barnette and Thomas Jordan to give University a formidable trio. The only other school with comparable runners is Cabell Midland with Sam LeRose, Cooper Gibson and Carter McKenna.
Angelos said beating Edwards is a huge challenge.
“Josh Edwards is far ahead of everyone,” Angelos said. “My main goal is to finish in the top two or three.”
Aaron Kidd and Nick Kennedy are Hurricane’s top runners and hope to give the Redskins a chance at the title.
The Class AAA girls figures to be a battle of Morgantown’s Irene Riggs and Ripley’s Elle Hosaflook. Carolina Kirby and Mia Murray, both from University, give the Hawks a solid chance at the team title, but Ripley also factors in as a strong contender.
“I’ll push myself to the limits at states,” Hosaflook said. “I really hadn’t done that until regionals. A lot of people think I can win. I’ll just do my best.”
Hosaflook’s best in the Region IV meet was outstanding. She finished in 18:24.3. Riggs has run as fast as 17:51.3.
Hurricane’s Audrey Hall and Asha Bora give the Redskins a shot at the team title. Sophomore Tatum McKenna is Cabell Midland’s top runner.
In Class AA boys, Wayne is seeking a strong finish. The Pioneers are led by Chance Thompson and Chase Thompson, who helped Wayne finish a mere six points behind Winfield in the Region IV race.
Winfield’s Matthew Scheneberg is a contender for the individual title and teams with Brayden Marshall to give the Generals a chance at the team championship. Logan Zuchelli and Tyler Hayes make Fairmont Senior the favorite in the eyes of many and both figure to contend for the individual championship.
Emily Williamson of Wayne has a chance at a state title in Class AA girls, where Rachel Withrow of Winfield, Erykah Christopher of East Fairmont, Lydia Falkenstein of Fairmont Senior and Audrey Williams of Philip Barbour also are in contention. Laura Queen of Wayne and Ella Wikel of Winfield also are strong runners.
Winfield, Philip Barbour, Frankfort, Lewis County and Nicholas County have been dubbed the favorites in a fairly open field.
Carter Lipscomb of Doddridge County and Aidan Scott of Wheeling Central are the individual favorites in Class A boys. Lipscomb teams with Trent Gola and Brennan Miller to make the Bulldogs a strong contender for the team title, with Ritchie County, Charleston Catholic and Williamstown looking to pull off the upset.
Ella Hesson, Natalie Sawin, Chloe Lightfritz and Brianna Winsett make Williamstown and overwhelming favorite in Class A girls. Each is considered a possible individual champion. Doddridge County’s Lexi Lamb, Maria Bee, Emily Gola and Hailey Keith give the Bulldogs a chance at team and individual championships.