HUNTINGTON — Cabell Midland held steady at No. 4 in Class AAA in the West Virginia Associated Press boys high school basketball poll Monday.
The Knights (17-3) received 73 points, two fewer than No. 3 Martinsburg (14-3). University (16-3, 100) was a unanimous No. 1 selection. Morgantown (15-3) was third. Hedgesville (15-3, 58) rounded out the top five.
Wheeling Park (13-5, 47) was sixth, followed in the top 10 by George Washington (12-5, 43), Woodrow Wilson (13-7, 30), Capital (11-8, 14) and Parkersburg South (12-6 13). Huntington High, Musselman, South Charleston and Princeton received votes.
In Class AA, Shady Spring (18-0, 98) picked up eight of 10 first-place votes to rank No. 1. Chapmanville (17-2, 92) earned the other No. 1 nods to rank second. Bluefield (17-3, 77) was third, followed by Logan (14-8, 62), Robert C. Byrd (16-2, 54), Poca (16-3, 54), Frankfort (16-3, 44), North Marion (18-3, 28), Bridgeport (14-5, 19) and Man (14-4, 9). Scott, Lincoln and Braxton County received votes.
In Class A, Williamstown (20-0, 100) was No. 1 on all 10 ballots. Charleston Catholic (13-5, 84) was second, Greater Beckley Christian (16-4, 83) third, Wheeling Central (15-7, 62) fourth and Pendleton County (15-0, 57) fifth.
Clarksburg Notre Dame (14-6, 46) headed the next five, ahead of Greenbrier West (15-3, 33), Parkersburg Catholic (12-8, 30), St. Marys (13-5, 29) and Clay-Battelle (15-5, 9). Magnolia, Tolsia, Ritchie County, Webster County and Tug Valley picked up votes.
WEST VIRGINIA GIRLS: Huntington St. Joe (18-1, 89) maintained its customary spot at the top of the Class A poll, garnering eight of nine first-place votes. Parkersburg Catholic (21-0, 82) received the other first-place vote.
Pocahontas County (15-4, 67) was third, followed in the top five by Summers County (13-6, 65) and Gilmer County (16-5, 54). Wheeling Central (11-10, 39) is sixth, with Tucker County (13-7, 36), Tug Valley (13-6, 22), Williamstown (13-8, 16) and St. Marys (12-8, 10) completing the top 10. Calhoun County, Cameron, Moorefield and Tolsia received votes.
In Class AAA, Cabell Midland (14-5, 44) remained sixth. Wheeling Park (18-3, 88) topped the poll with seven first-place votes. Parkersburg (15-5, 83) received two first-place votes to rank No. 2. Greenbrier East (15-3, 69) was third, Woodrow Wilson (13-3, 60) fourth and George Washington (13-7, 58) fifth.
South Charleston (14-5, 34) was seventh, University (14-7, 24) eighth, Martinsburg (15-4, 17) ninth and Huntington High (13-7, 12) 10th. Morgantown and Spring Valley earned votes.
In Class AA, Wayne (17-4, 53) slipped from fourth to fifth after a loss to No. 10 Mingo Central (15-6, 8). North Marion (20-1, 87) was No. 1 with six first-place votes. Winfield (19-2, 82) claimed the other three No. 1 nods to rank second. Frankfort (18-1, 74) was third and Fairmont Senior (16-4, 60) fourth.
Lincoln (14-5, 44) was sixth, followed by Wyoming East (13-4, 37), Nitro (16-6, 23) and Chapmanville (15-5, 22). PikeView received votes.
OHIO POLL: Fairland finished sixth in the final Division III Ohio AP boys poll.
The Dragons (20-2) are the No. 1 seed in the Athens District and play either No. 16 Belpre or No. 17 Westfall at 6 p.m. Friday at Jackson High School in a sectional championship game.
Fairland received 54 points in the poll. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (18-3) is ranked No. 1, with six first-place votes and 111 points. Ottawa-Glandorf (20-1) picked up two first-place votes and 106 points to rank second. Versailles (21-1, 98) was first on four ballots and is third. Richwood North Union (20-0, 86) earned two first-place nods and tied Cincinnati Deer Park (18-1, 86) for fourth.
Willard (19-2, 51) and Eastern-Brown (21-4, 51) are seventh, followed by Chillicothe Zane Trace (19-3, 33) and West Lafayette Ridgewood (20-2, 16). Wheelersburg (21-2) received 13 points to rank 11th. Atwater Waterloo and Metamora Evergreen also received 12 or more points. The Pirates, seeded fourth in the Athens District, play either No. 13 Meigs or No. 20 Portsmouth West for the sectional championship at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Waverly Downtown Arena.
Cincinnati Moeller is No. 1 in Division I, Lima Shawnee in Division II and Columbus Grove in Division IV. New Boston is third in Division IV.