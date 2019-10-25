ONA — Luke Salmons openly discussed his game plan for Cabell Midland High School's football game at Huntington High.
"Blocking, tackling, taking care of the football," said Salmons, the Knights head coach. "We have to play good defense and not miss tackles. It sounds cliche, but it's what you have to do. They want to win. We want to win. We have to do the fundamentals well."
The Knights (8-0) enter the 7:30 p.m. contest at Bob Sang Field No. 2 in the Class AAA ratings. The teams that finish the regular season first and second earn the right to home games in the first three rounds of the playoffs should they advance that far. The Highlanders (4-3) come in at No. 8 in Class AAA. The top eight in the 16-team field earn home-field advantage in the first round of the playoffs.
Both squads have much to play for beyond bragging rights and the opportunity to raise the shield trophy at the end of the game. Cabell Midland possesses the shield based on a 21-7 victory on Oct. 19, 2018. Three weeks later, however, Huntington High won a rematch 14-7 in the playoffs.
"Our kids are excited," Salmons said. "We've had a great week of practice. Our kids have found a way to win every game. They have the heart, attitude and mindset we like. They're tough and they've been through and overcome a lot. Good football teams do that."
Fullback Jakob Caudill is a 1,000-yard rusher and quarterback J.J. Roberts, a Wake Forest University commit, is one of the better players in the state and the Tri-State. They work behind an offensive line that has dominated foes.
Cabell Midland's defense has given up just 107 points, most of those in the second half after games have long since been decided.
Salmons said he figures spirit to run high in the storied rivalry, but after the opening kickoff, it should be like any other game.
"Discipline is always the message," Salmons said of players keeping emotions in check. Our kids understand that. We tell them that. They understand they have to be smart."
The Knights lead the all-time series 15-11.