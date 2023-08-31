The adage that high school football teams improve the most from week one to week two is well known.
The adage that high school football teams improve the most from week one to week two is well known.
Spring Valley coach Brad Dingess hopes it's true of his team and not of Cabell Midland's.
The Timberwolves (0-1) play host to the Knights (1-0) at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Wolves Den. Spring Valley is coming off a 42-7 loss at defending state champion Huntington High. Cabell Midland enters having mauled George Washington 49-21.
"We had some chance to score, but couldn't," Dingess said of the loss to the Highlanders. "We had to do a lot of 10 personnel to try to catch up and that's not really us."
"Ten personnel" is a set featuring one running back, no tight ends and three or four receivers. The run-oriented Timberwolves prefer to avoid such situations.
"Hopefully we'll make some strides between week one and week two," Dingess said after his team was outgained 212 to 144.
Spring Valley could be significantly better and still emerge with a loss against the Knights, who were dominant in their opener. Media outlets throughout the state remarked on how strong Cabell Midland appeared.
Knights coach Luke Salmons said his team mixes confidence with caution for Friday's game.
"Anytime you play Spring Valley it's a challenge," Salmons said. "We've played a lot of great games, a lot of fun and memorable games through the years. Both have had really good players. Spring Valley is well coached and they're going to be ready to play us."
Salmons said he has a great deal of respect for the Timberwolves and said his team needs to be better than it was last week.
"It's a rivalry game and they'll be ready to play," Salmons said. "We have to be ready to match that. We have to get better from last week to this week. They're a good team."
Curtis Jones Jr. and Robert Shockey combined to rush for 265 yards against GW. Huntington High's D'Edrick Graves ran for 107 yards on just six carries against the Timberwolves. Shockey threw the ball 11 times, adding a wrinkle for which Spring Valley must prepare.
"We played pretty good at times, but had some lulls where we had good field position and didn't take advantage of it," Salmons said of last week's game. "We can't make stupid penalties like we did. There's a lot of room for improvement on defense."
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
