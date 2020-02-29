HURRICANE, W.Va. — In the basketball version of Truth or Dare, Cabell Midland chose dare.
Huntington High packed in its defense and dared the Knights to shoot over it, which Cabell Midland did, making nine 3-pointers on their way to a 73-55 victory in the girls high school Class AAA, Region IV, Section 2 championship game Thursday at Hurricane High School.
The victory earned the Knights (17-6) the right to entertain Parkersburg South (9-15) at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Region IV tournament. South lost to Parkersburg 84-35 Thursday. The Big Reds (18-5) will play host to Huntington High (16-8) at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
“We hit some big outside shots,” Cabell Midland coach Matt Adkins said. “That really opened up the middle for us.”
Most of those 3-pointers were uncontested, as the Knights moved the ball well, leading to open looks. Autumn Lewis made four 3-pointers in scoring a game-high 25 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. Jayda Allie hit five 3-point shots in a 20-point effort.
“We moved the ball really well and shot well,” Lewis said, pointing out Rylee Allie’s 13 assists. “I’m really proud of how we played as a team. That’s one of our better performances all season.”
K.K. Potter, who finished with 16 points, gave the Knights a 6-0 lead with three consecutive baskets from the block. Cabell Mildand built its lead to 23-13 before the Highlanders made a run within 29-23 at halftime.
Huntington High came out of the locker room strong, opening the third quarter with an 8-3 streak to close within 32-31 at the 5:44 mark, but the Knights quickly countered. Allie made a 3-pointer to spark a 9-1 run that demoralized Huntington High.
“I told our girls this game isn’t over,” Adkins said. “Huntington High’s a good team and (coach Lonnie Lucas) does a great job with them. We knew they’d make a run and they did. Our kids responded.”
Cabell Midland built the lead to 53-37 by the end of the third quarter and led by as many as 18 in the fourth quarter. The Highlanders made another spurt, pulling within 58-49 after Kaiti Swann’s 3-pointer with 3:45 to play, but the Knights scored 15 of the next 21 points.
Cabell Midland appeared a step quicker throughout, which Lewis attributed to a strong desire to make up for losing to Huntington High 50-47 Saturday in the Mountain State Athletic Conference tournament. The Knights won 67-50 when the teams met Jan. 22 in a regular-season game in Ona.
“We really wanted this one,” Lewis said. “We were ready to come out and play our best. It’s all we’ve talked about this week and we were mentally and physically prepared.”
Ravyn Goodson led the Highlanders with 18 points. Madison Slash scored 17.
HUNTINGTON HIGH 10 13 14 18 — 55: Swann 7, Jackson 4, Turner 7, Slash 17, Goodson 18.
CABELL MIDLAND 14 15 24 20 — 73: Wheeler 5, Potter 16, R. Allie 5, J. Allie 20, Lewis 25, K. Wallis 2.