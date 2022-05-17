ONA — Logan and Cabell Midland’s baseball teams each won their sectional tournaments and will play in next week’s regionals, but in an attempt to keep themselves sharp, they met in Ona Tuesday evening.
One team left with a big victory and the other left much to be desired in a 16-3 win for the Knights over the Wildcats in five innings.
“You can get some things done in practice but seeing live pitching and getting reps helps even more,” Cabell Midland coach Tracy Brumfield said of the scheduled game on what would’ve otherwise been an off week.
Cabell Midland used early momentum to take a two-run advantage after the first inning and exploded for nine runs in the second to break things wide open.
The Knights used five hits and four walks to their advantage and sent thirteen batters to the plate.
Logan starter Joey Canterbury was pulled in the second inning after Sam Sowards doubled to make the score 10-0. Jared Burnette entered in relief and retired three of the four batters he faced.
For Cabell Midland, it was pitcher by committee against the Wildcats, using five different pitchers who each pitched one full inning. Brumfield said it was to get more arms ready in case they are needed later in the postseason.
“We got to throw some guys we may need come tournament time, so that was good and we got some younger kids in, too, to give them a taste of varsity action,” Brumfield said.
Cabell Midland continued its dominance in the third inning as the Wildcat pitcher struggled to get into rhythm. Five runs scored on as many hits and two more batters were walked.
Isaac Petitt led off the inning with a single and Curtis Ball was walked. Logan Lingenfelter doubled behind them and appeared to score them both but a pinch runner in Ball failed to touch third base and was ruled the first out of the inning.
The Wildcats’ three runs came in the top of the fourth inning against the Knights’ Evan Bell. A leadoff walk followed by back-to-back hits from Korbin Bostic and Konner Lowe loaded the bases.
Two more walks followed and allowed a pair of runs to score. Logan’s third and final run came on a sacrifice fly later in the inning.
For Logan coach Kevin Gertz, it was a disappointing performance by his team.
“When you play in between sectionals and regionals, these games don’t mean anything and we took it like it didn’t mean anything,” Gertz said. “That’s not the mindset needed this time of year. I don’t care, you play to win and we didn’t do that tonight.”
Cabell Midland next faces Hurricane in a best-of-three regional series to determine who earns a spot in the state tournament. Logan will turn it’s attention to Sissonville for regionals. Both series begin Monday, May 23.
L 000 30x x — 3 3 1
CM 225 0xx x — 16 12 1
Canterbury, Burnetter (2), Slack (3); Jordan, Nethercutt (2), McCormill (3), Bell (4), Akers (5)
Hitting:
(L) Williamson 1-2; Ilderton 1-1; Blankenship 1-1. (CM) Williams 2B; Ball 2-2, 2B, 2 RBI; Fetty 2-2, RBI; McSweeney 2-3.