HUNTINGTON -- Welcome to the West Virginia Class AAAA Region 4 Section 1 boys basketball tournament, where the top seed has a losing record, the second seed is on a hot streak and the third seed is dangerous.
Third seed Spring Valley (4-16) takes on No. 2 seed Cabell Midland (11-9) in the tournament opener at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Huntington High. The winner visits the top-seeded Highlanders (10-11) at 7 p.m. Wednesday for the championship.
Cabell Midland has won seven of its last nine after a 4-7 start. The two losses were close and on the road, 74-69 at Capital and 59-55 at St. Albans. The Knights have played better as the season has progressed.
"We're looking to peak at the right time," Cabell Midland coach J.J. Martin said. "We've come together better as a team after a rough start."
The Knights, led by Mountain State Athletic Conference Player of the Year and senior guard Chandler Schmidt, were 4-2 before a rugged five-game stretch of losses to Shady Spring, Parkersburg South, South Charleston, George Washington and Huntington, all highly ranked teams.
The Highlanders, meanwhile, have stumbled to five consecutive losses, also playing tough foes, and limp into the postseason. Huntington, though, has beaten Cabell Midland (54-47) and Spring Valley (63-48) to earn the top seed.
Huntington features a young team led by MSAC leading scorer Mikey Johnson, a sophomore. Junior Montez Tubbs has developed as a scorer and is joined by junior Gavin Lochow, sophomore Ty McNeely and senior Gunnell Hickman in a talented starting lineup that has played a strong schedule.
"The regular season was kind of up and down for us with not a lot of varsity experience, but we feel good heading into sectional play," Highlanders coach Ty Holmes said. "The guys have been working hard and we feel confident moving forward."
The Timberwolves are 3-3 in their last six games after enduring a 14-game losing streak. Spring Valley played the Knights tough in a 57-54 loss on Feb. 12 in Ona.
A team with no seniors and zero returning starters, Spring Valley has grown tremendously behind the play of juniors Luke Larsen and Ty Smith, sophomore Lucas Hazlett and freshmen Jalyn Abercrombie and Colton Caldwell. Hazlett leads the team in scoring.
"Luke works hard and he's a strong kid," Spring Valley coach Rick Chaffin said. "He's starting to be a lot better player for a sophomore and establish himself as one of the better players in the MSAC. He can score, he can shoot the 3, can drive and shoot and actually is one of our better defenders."