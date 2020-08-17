ONA — Cabell Midland softball star Megan Nethercutt signed with the University of Pikeville.
The Knights star chose the Bears from among several offers.
Nethercutt comes by her considerable athleticism honestly. She is the daughter of former Huntington East and Marshall University tight end Curt Nethercutt. That’s not all, however, as her late mom is Dawn (Straub) Nethercutt, who was a star in her own right. She was the ace pitcher on Milton High School’s 1990 state championship softball team.
RECRUITING ROUNDUP: Huntington High tight end Eli Archer was offered a scholarship by Heidelberg.
Grace Christian girls basketball stars Emily Hutchinson and Samantha Wells visited Grove City, Geneva and Waynesburg. Wheelersburg softball standout Boo Sturgill committed to Carson-Newman. Fairland track thrower Logan Hamlin was offered by Missouri Valley College.
Ashland running back Blake Hester accepted a preferred walk-on offer from Akron. The University of Tennessee offered Poca running back Toby Payne. Winfield soccer star Mara McGrew signed with West Virginia Wesleyan. Waverly wide receiver Will Futhey picked up an offer from Toledo.
Rio Grande offered Wheelersburg boys basketball player Carter McCorkle.
OVC VOLLEYBALL: The Ohio Valley Conference volleyball preview is set for Saturday at Fairland High School’s Carl York Center.
At 1 p.m., Chesapeake plays South Point, followed at 2:30 p.m. by Rock Hill taking on Gallia Academy. Coal Grove and Ironton meet at 4 p.m. At 5:30 p.m., Fairland plays Portsmouth.
The gym will be cleared after each game. Tickets cost $5 apiece and are available only at each school. Each player is allotted four tickets. Facemasks are required for all fans.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Fairland High School golfer Luke Thomas shot 6-under-par, 67-69 — 136, to win the Guyan Golf & Country Club Junior Championship. Thomas also made a hole-in-one last week.
Former Capital football player Turan Rush was named a captain of the Eastern Michigan football team. Coal Grove and Fairland have designated their first home football games as “Senior Night,” a precaution in case the seasons is cancelled.
Green picked up a home game with Fairfield Christian on Aug. 28. Tolsia scheduled a replacement game Oct. 2 at Tyler Consolidated. The Baltimore Orioles designated former Lawrence County High School pitcher Chandler Shepherd for assignment on Sunday.