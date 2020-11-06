ONA — Cabell Midland’s concern about rust was unfounded.
The Knights (5-0) appeared to be a well-oiled team Friday night in a 71-13 pounding of St. Albans (2-4) in a high school football game at the Castle.
Cabell Midland hadn’t played since Oct. 9 when it defeated Hurricane 28-20, but set two school records in its triumph over the Red Dragons. The 71 points were a school record, as was four players with at least 100 yards rushing. Jakob Caudill carried 14 times for 142 yards, Baden Gillispie five times for 128, Isaiah Vaughn eight times for 127 and Jaydyn Johnson seven times for 101 as the Knights racked up 594 of their 629 yards on the ground.
“I’m just glad we got a chance to play,” said Cabell Midland coach Luke Salmons, whose team’s schedule has been cut in half by COVID-19 restrictions. “Any time you get to play, it’s good. The kids just wanted to play.”
St. Albans’ first series set the tone for what kind of night it would be. Trailing 7-0, the Red Dragons were flagged for holding on the kickoff return, penalized for illegal procedure on their first and second plays, called timeout, then fumbled the ball away.
Two plays later Johnson, who threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to Gillispie earlier, scored from the 5 to make it 14-0.
In a game where St. Albans has to be nearly perfect against the No. 2 rated Knights, the Red Dragons were anything but and Cabell Midland capitalized.
St. Albans’ next possession ended with Chandler Schmidt sacking Peyton Brown for a safety to make it 16-0. The Knights took the ensuing free kick and drove 50 yards in four plays, with Johnson scrambling 36 yards for a TD. Olivia Charles kicked the extra point for a 23-0 lead.
The Red Dragons appeared to collect themselves and drove from their own 30 to the Cabell Midland 37 in 11 plays, but Cooper Lane-Sturgil fumbled and Nemo Roberts returned it 57 yards for another TD to make it 30-0 with 22 seconds left in the first quarter.
St. Albans experienced a taste of success when Peyton Brown threw a 60-yard touchdown pass to Jaimelle Claytor with 5:34 left until halftime, at which the Knights led 51-7.
“Our defense was better,” Salmons said. “We made some adjustments. We have a good defense, good backs, a good line.”
Claytor, who also scored on a 64-yard run on the last play of the game, was a star performer for St. Albans, rushing for 135 yards on 10 carries, catching two passes for 76 yards and throwing for eight yards.
Both teams await the playoff pairings announcement on Sunday. CabellMidland likely clinched at least a No. 2 seed in the 16-team field and home-field advantage throughout the postseason until the state championship game in Wheeling.
ST. ALBANS 0 7 0 6 — 13
CABELL MILAND 30 21 14 6 — 71
CM — Gillispie 28 pass from Johnson (Charles kick)
CM — Johnson 5 run (Charles kick)
CM — Safety, Schmidt sacked Brown in end zone
CM — N. Roberts 57 fumble return (Charles kick)
CM — Caudill 2 run (Charles kick)
SA — Claytor 60 pass from Brown (Harper kick)
CM — Caudill 58 run (Charles kick)
CM — Vaughn 2 run (Charles kick)
CM — Vaughn 70 run (Charles kick)
CM — Gillispie 90 run (Charles kick)
CM — Hass 4 run (kick failed)
SA — Claytor 64 run (run failed)
Team statistics
SA CM
First downs 8 17
Rushes-yards 27-157 46-594
Passes 6-16-2 2-5-0
Passing yards 89 35
Total yards 246 629
Fumbles-lost 2-2 0-0
Penalties-yards 6-45 13-135
Punts 3-33.3 0-0
Individual statistics
RUSHING
St. Albans: Wilkins 11-15, Brown 3-4, Claytor 10-135, Marquardt 3-3; Cabell Midland: Gillispie 5-128, Vaughn 8-127, Johnson 7-101, Caudill 14-142, Fetty 1-15, Smith 2-38, Cummings 2-9, Wolfe 1-7, Z. Roberts 1-6, Hass 5-21.
PASSING
St. Albans: Brown 5-13-0, 81 yards; Claytor 1-3-2, 8 yards; Cabell Midland: Johnson 2-5-0, 35 yards.
RECEIVING
St. Albans: Claytor 2-76, Lane-Sturgil 3-5, Marquardt 1-8; Cabell Midland: Caudill 1-7, Gillispie 1-28.