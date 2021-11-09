ONA — In the Bible, Nehemiah is known for building a wall around Jerusalem.
At Cabell Midland, Nehemiah Roberts and his teammates on the Knights’ offensive line have built a wall around one of the more-productive backfields in West Virginia high school football.
Fifth-seeded Cabell Midland (9-1) entertains No. 5 seed South Charleston (5-5) at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the quarterfinals of the Class AAA playoffs. The Black Eagles are defending state champion, declared so by the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission after being the lone squad left standing after COVID-19 knocked everyone else from the postseason.
The Knights said they thought they were good enough to win the state title in 2020, especially after making the championship game in 2019. Several offensive linemen bristled at the thought of not being permitted to settle the championship on the field last year.
“It was really disappointing,” said tight end Isaiah Hagley. “We worked hard for multiple weeks with no games, being letdown every week not being able to play.”
Roberts said he was frustrated to be sidelined after going 6-0 in the regular season, then beating Spring Mills in the playoffs. The Knights were scheduled to play Bridgeport in the state semifinals when COVID-19 forced the cancelation of the game and the rest of the season.
“Last year was terrible,” Roberts said. “I know we had the best team in the state. Tenth-grade year we made it (to the championship game) and came up short.”
The virus doesn’t appear to be a threat to cancel games this year. Tight end Michael Lunsford said he’s glad about that and to get a shot at the team that was declared champion in 2020.
“I very much look forward to that,” Lunsford said.
Cabell Midland is known for behemoth blockers in its punishing run game. This offensive front isn’t the biggest, averaging 6-foot-2 1/2, 240 pounds. Roberts (6-foot, 275, senior) is the center. Justice Hutchison (6-5, 275, senior), a transfer from Chesapeake, is at right guard and Logan Fischer (6-3, 210, senior) is the left guard. Shawn Rouse (6-4, 240, junior) mans right tackle, and Ethan Bills (6-1, 230, junior) left tackle. The tight ends are Lunsford (6-3, 240, sophomore) and Hagley (6-1, 210, junior).
“We might not be the biggest, but we’re the toughest,” Rouse said. “We have a lot of strength and heart. Everything we’ve been through, all the workouts, have made us tough.”
Knights coach Luke Salmons said this might be the best offensive front he’s had in his nine season at the school. Cabell Midland has rushed 469 times for 4,056 yards and 58 touchdowns, and completed 18 of 29 passes for 530 yards and five touchdowns, with one interception.
“We’re always strong up front, but this year is really good, maybe the best we’ve ever had,” Salmons said. “Our center (Roberts) is all-state. Really good player. Fischer is very smart and very good player, great wrestler, tough kid. Bills is a really tough, athletic tackle. He’s aggressive and really loves the game. Hutchison is a big kid, athletic and tough. Really good player. Same with Shawn who’s really tough and athletic. Lunsford and Hagley are big and athletic, very tough, aggressive and smart.”
Few of those players possessed offensive line experience before high school. Fischer was a fullback in middle school, Rouse was a tight end who said he “couldn’t catch the ball”, Hagley didn’t play any position since sixth grade, Hutchison was a fullback in middle school, and Bills was a center who said he “wasn’t very good at snapping the ball.”
Salmons said the thought that eastern Cabell County grows linemen for the Knights football program is a myth. Salmons said the team’s blockers are made, not bred. The key? The weight program.
“We don’t play just big kids,” Salmons said. “You have to be athletic. All of them, run really well. Some run with the skill players during sprints. They’re all athletic. All of them will have an opportunity to play football. All are really good academically.”
The linemen have bonded in the weight room and that has carried over on and off the field. Each member of the line all hold others accountable, watch extra game video together and hang out outside the stadium.
“We just connect a lot,” Fischer said. “We have all kinds of attributes that I think makes us the best in the state. We have strength, speed, skill and everything. We’re close as a family, like brothers.”
Salmons said his players like one another. He described them as close-knit as family and that they love the game. Bills agreed with Salmons.
“Communication is key,” Bills said. “We’re always talking, always doing something together. Always hanging out together. It’s like brothers. Not teammates but brothers. We want to make sure everything is right, that we know where we’re going, that everything is perfect.”
Hutchison said the move from a smaller school to one with nearly 2,000 students has been an adjustment. He said, though, his new teammates have welcomed him.
“We all have one goal to be the best line, the most physical and we take that seriously,” Hutchison said. “We’re really a brotherhood. We’re really tight with each other. We hold each other accountable.”
Roberts summed up the line’s thinking by saying the blockers are there to help quarterback Ryan Wolfe (60 carries, 568 yards 4 TDs) and running backs Jackson Fetty (200-1,430, 14 TDs), Mason Moran (76-829, 11 TDs) and Chandler Schmidt (82-683, 20TDs) succeed.
“We all want to win,” Roberts said. “We try to keep our backs untouched at least 20 yards downfield every play. If we run plays right every time, they should score.”